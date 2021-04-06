 
checkAd

Boon Expands Distribution Channels for DiOx+

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.04.2021, 14:00  |  47   |   |   

SACRAMENTO, CA, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Boon Industries, Inc. (OTC PINK:BNOW) (“Boon” or the “Company”), announced today the addition of key reseller distribution agreements that will enable it to expand sales of its flagship disinfectant sanitizer, DiOx+.

Justin Gonzalez, CEO, stated, “We are pleased to announce that we have entered into two key reseller distribution agreements and are in the process of entering into a third.  These agreements will expand our revenue opportunities in the cruise line, stadium, convention center, and hotel market segments. We look forward to working with our expanding network of distributors to advance the sales of DiOx+ in these verticals. DiOx+ has proven to be an ideal disinfectant for applications and environments that require safe, effective sterilization of air, surfaces and high value equipment.”

Mr. Gonzales also announced that Boon is making further inroads into the law enforcement/first responder space. “We’re excited to see DiOx+ being used exclusively by the Police Science Institute (PSI) in all of its training facilities and vehicles.” The introduction of DiOx+ at PSI follows the successful usage of DiOx+ in several hospitals and extended care facilities in Louisiana and Texas.

Mr. Gonzales also noted that Boon continues to make progress in its efforts to become a fully-reporting company with the SEC, as it works towards completing the audit of its financial statements and the Form 10 that it will file with the SEC to register its common stock under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Company also anticipates receiving List N EPA certification for DiOx+ within the next several weeks. List N certification will further unlock the Company’s access to government contracts and several other major sales verticals. 

Boon is an environmentally conscious company that produces DiOx+, an environmentally friendly product that outperforms common toxic and unsafe products currently in the market. DiOx+ is an activated chlorine dioxide (ClO2) broad spectrum disinfectant developed through a meticulously refined formula that kills 99.9999% of harmful germs—all without dangerous toxic exposure to the user or the environment. Chlorine dioxide is approved for use in the United States by OSHA, EPA, FDA, CDC, USDA, and DOT. DiOx+ protects the environment and human health from viruses, bacteria and harmful by-products left by other cleaning sanitizers, without a harsh smell or skin irritation. DiOx+ is 100% degradable, and does not contain harmful ingredients such as Ammonia, Sodium Hydroxide, 2-Butoxyethanol, Methanol or Perchloroethylene.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements which are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company’s future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as “believes”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “estimates”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “will”, or “plan”. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management’s expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include but are not limited to changes in general economic and financial market conditions. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Contact:
Boon Industries, Inc.
www.boonindustries.com
admin@boonindustries.com


Boon Industries Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Boon Expands Distribution Channels for DiOx+ SACRAMENTO, CA, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire – Boon Industries, Inc. (OTC PINK:BNOW) (“Boon” or the “Company”), announced today the addition of key reseller distribution agreements that will enable it to expand sales of its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 1/2 Data for Its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, ...
AgraFlora and Other Owners Agree to Sell Edibles Business for $35 Million to Organigram
Atari announces the creation of two divisions, Atari Gaming and Atari Blockchain, and a change in ...
CytoDyn Reschedules Webcast from April 6 to April 7
Barrick and Papua New Guinea Progress Porgera Negotiations
AB Science announces the signing of an exclusive licensing agreement with the University of Chicago ...
Digihost Announces 105.26 Bitcoins Mined in the First Quarter of 2021 and Provides Operations ...
Victoria Gold: Eagle Gold Mine Q1 2021 Operational Highlights
Toll Brothers Apartment Living and The Davis Companies Announce Joint Venture to Develop 403-Unit ...
Sonoro Drills 74.67 Meters of 0.605 Grams Per Tonne at Cerro Caliche
Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 1/2 Data for Its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, ...
CytoDyn Completes $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate at $10.00 Per Share ...
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
AgraFlora and Other Owners Agree to Sell Edibles Business for $35 Million to Organigram
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
Atari announces the creation of two divisions, Atari Gaming and Atari Blockchain, and a change in ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.03.21
BOON Industries Continues to Expand Distribution of DiOx+ Into New Verticals