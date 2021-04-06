Boon Expands Distribution Channels for DiOx+

Justin Gonzalez, CEO, stated, “We are pleased to announce that we have entered into two key reseller distribution agreements and are in the process of entering into a third. These agreements will expand our revenue opportunities in the cruise line, stadium, convention center, and hotel market segments. We look forward to working with our expanding network of distributors to advance the sales of DiOx+ in these verticals. DiOx+ has proven to be an ideal disinfectant for applications and environments that require safe, effective sterilization of air, surfaces and high value equipment.”

Mr. Gonzales also announced that Boon is making further inroads into the law enforcement/first responder space. “We’re excited to see DiOx+ being used exclusively by the Police Science Institute (PSI) in all of its training facilities and vehicles.” The introduction of DiOx+ at PSI follows the successful usage of DiOx+ in several hospitals and extended care facilities in Louisiana and Texas.

Mr. Gonzales also noted that Boon continues to make progress in its efforts to become a fully-reporting company with the SEC, as it works towards completing the audit of its financial statements and the Form 10 that it will file with the SEC to register its common stock under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Company also anticipates receiving List N EPA certification for DiOx+ within the next several weeks. List N certification will further unlock the Company’s access to government contracts and several other major sales verticals.

Boon is an environmentally conscious company that produces DiOx+, an environmentally friendly product that outperforms common toxic and unsafe products currently in the market. DiOx+ is an activated chlorine dioxide (ClO2) broad spectrum disinfectant developed through a meticulously refined formula that kills 99.9999% of harmful germs—all without dangerous toxic exposure to the user or the environment. Chlorine dioxide is approved for use in the United States by OSHA, EPA, FDA, CDC, USDA, and DOT. DiOx+ protects the environment and human health from viruses, bacteria and harmful by-products left by other cleaning sanitizers, without a harsh smell or skin irritation. DiOx+ is 100% degradable, and does not contain harmful ingredients such as Ammonia, Sodium Hydroxide, 2-Butoxyethanol, Methanol or Perchloroethylene.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements which are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company’s future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as “believes”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “estimates”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “will”, or “plan”. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management’s expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include but are not limited to changes in general economic and financial market conditions. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

