Yumanity Therapeutics Announces Study Demonstrating In Vivo Efficacy of YTX-7739 in a Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) Mouse Model

BOSTON, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ: YMTX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative, disease-modifying therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced results of a study that demonstrate in vivo efficacy, including increased median overall survival, of YTX-7739 in a mouse model for glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The study was conducted by researchers at the Massachusetts General Hospital and is being presented virtually today at the Society for NeuroOncology/National Cancer Institute (SNO/NCI) Joint Symposium: Targeting CNS Tumor Metabolism. YTX-7739 is currently in clinical development by Yumanity Therapeutics as a potential treatment for Parkinson’s disease.

The research entitled, Targeting Fatty Acid Biosynthesis in Glioblastoma, was conducted in the laboratory of Christian E. Badr, Ph.D., of Massachusetts General Hospital and presented by Katharina M. Eyme. They had recently shown that GBM cancer stem cells are highly susceptible to pharmacological permutation of stearoyl-CoA desaturase (SCD). SCD inhibition in these cells leads to the toxic accumulation of saturated fatty acids and impairs DNA damage repair, hence sensitizing cells to DNA-damaging agents such as temozolomide (TMZ). In this study, YTX-7739, an orally available SCD inhibitor that is in clinical development for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease, was administered either alone or with TMZ to mice following intracranial implantation of GBM cells. The investigators found that YTX-7739, and a second SCD inhibitor in development by Yumanity, YTX-9184, each increased median survival as monotherapy and was synergistic with TMZ in both aggressive and slow growing tumors. The authors concluded that SCD inhibition could possibly be a viable approach to improving treatment of GBM in humans, as either single or adjunctive therapy.