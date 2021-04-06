 
checkAd

Warrant program – Columbus A/S issues new shares as a consequence of the exercise of warrants

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.04.2021, 14:15  |  34   |   |   

Company announcement no. 10/2021         April 6th, 2021
Warrant program – Columbus A/S issues new shares as a consequence of the exercise of warrants


Company announcement


Columbus A/S hereby announces that totally, 5,309,200 warrants have been exercised by a number of employees, senior executives and board members. The warrants were granted as part of the Company’s warrant program.

Columbus has decided to cash settle 655,068 warrants according to the agreed warrant terms by a total payment of DKK 1,731,028, corresponding to the difference between exercise price and the average listed price of Columbus’ shares at Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S in the period of 10 trading days prior to the date of written notice of exercise and the exercise price. Hereof Columbus has cash settled 90,000 warrants exercised by board member Peter Skov Hansen and 90,000 warrants exercised by board member Karina Kirk.

The remaining warrants will be settled by issuing new totally 4,654,132 new shares. The capital increase and share issue will take place in two tranches. Columbus has today decided finally to implement an increase of the share capital by DKK 4,449,000 (nom.), corresponding to 3,559,200 shares of DKK 1.25 as a consequence of the exercise of warrants. Second tranche of the capital increase and share issue is expected to be on 9 April 2021.

The capital increase is thus subscribed without pre-emption rights for the company's existing shareholders or others. The shares subscribed are ordinary shares without special rights.

The subscription price for the new shares is DKK 8.99 for 599,200 shares, DKK 12,3 for 1,878,000 shares, 13,15 for 1,052,000 shares and 15,08 for 30,000 shares. The proceeds to Columbus A/S from the capital increase amounts to DKK 42,772,408.

After registration of the new shares in tranche 1, the share capital of Columbus A/S will amount to DKK 160,226,665 (nom.) equal to 128,181,332 shares of DKK 1.25.

Each share of DKK 1.25 (nom.) will carry one vote on the General Meeting in Columbus A/S. The new shares will be eligible for dividends and other rights from the time of registration at the Danish Business Authority.

The new shares will be listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen after registration of the capital increase at the Danish Business Authority. The company will publish the updated Articles of Association when the capital increase has been registered by the Danish Business Authority.

The capital increase and the cash settlement will have no impact on the announced expectations for 2021.

Ib Kunøe                                                                       Hans Henrik Thrane
Chairman of the Board                                              Interim CEO & Corporate CFO



For further information, please contact:

Interim CEO & Corporate CFO, Hans Henrik Thrane, hht@columbusglobal.com, +45 70 20 50 00

Attachment


Columbus Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Warrant program – Columbus A/S issues new shares as a consequence of the exercise of warrants Company announcement no. 10/2021         April 6th, 2021Warrant program – Columbus A/S issues new shares as a consequence of the exercise of warrants Company announcement Columbus A/S hereby announces that totally, 5,309,200 warrants have been …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 1/2 Data for Its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, ...
AgraFlora and Other Owners Agree to Sell Edibles Business for $35 Million to Organigram
Atari announces the creation of two divisions, Atari Gaming and Atari Blockchain, and a change in ...
CytoDyn Reschedules Webcast from April 6 to April 7
Barrick and Papua New Guinea Progress Porgera Negotiations
AB Science announces the signing of an exclusive licensing agreement with the University of Chicago ...
Digihost Announces 105.26 Bitcoins Mined in the First Quarter of 2021 and Provides Operations ...
Victoria Gold: Eagle Gold Mine Q1 2021 Operational Highlights
Toll Brothers Apartment Living and The Davis Companies Announce Joint Venture to Develop 403-Unit ...
Sonoro Drills 74.67 Meters of 0.605 Grams Per Tonne at Cerro Caliche
Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 1/2 Data for Its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, ...
CytoDyn Completes $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate at $10.00 Per Share ...
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
AgraFlora and Other Owners Agree to Sell Edibles Business for $35 Million to Organigram
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
Atari announces the creation of two divisions, Atari Gaming and Atari Blockchain, and a change in ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:24 Uhr
Subscription of shares by exercising of warrants
24.03.21
Major shareholder information pursuant to section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act
22.03.21
Notice to convene Annual General Meeting
19.03.21
Transactions by members of senior management and Board of Directors in shares issued by Columbus A/S and related securities
18.03.21
Transactions by members of senior management and Board of Directors in shares issued by Columbus A/S and related securities
16.03.21
Columbus A/S Annual Report 2020
15.03.21
Extraordinary dividend payment
10.03.21
Major shareholder information pursuant to section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act