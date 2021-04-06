Subscription of shares by exercising of warrants Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 06.04.2021, 14:24 | 50 | 0 | 0 06.04.2021, 14:24 | Company announcement no. 11/2021 April 6th, 2021

Subscription of shares by exercising of warrants

Company announcement

Statement of transactions by members of senior management and Board of Directors and their related parties in shares issued by Columbus A/S and related securities, cf. article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation. Name: Ib Kunøe Senior management employee’s position: Chairman of the Board ISIN code: DK0010268366 Type of security: Shares Nature of transaction: Subscription Trading date: 30 March 2021 Number of securities traded: 90,000 Market value (DKK) of securities traded: 1,183,500

Name: Sven Madsen Senior management employee’s position: Deputy Chairman of the Board ISIN code: DK0010268366 Type of security: Shares Nature of transaction: Subscription Trading date: 30 March 2021 Number of securities traded: 180,000 Market value (DKK) of securities traded: 2,367,000

Name: Hans Henrik Thrane Senior management employee’s position: Interim CEO & Corporate CFO ISIN code: DK0010268366 Type of security: Shares Nature of transaction: Subscription Trading date: 30 March 2021 Number of securities traded: 60,000 Market value (DKK) of securities traded: 539,400





Name: Hans Henrik Thrane Senior management employee’s position: Interim CEO & Corporate CFO ISIN code: DK0010268366 Type of security: Shares Nature of transaction: Subscription Trading date: 30 March 2021 Number of securities traded: 270,000 Market value (DKK) of securities traded: 3,550,500

Name: Hans Henrik Thrane Senior management employee’s position: Interim CEO & Corporate CFO ISIN code: DK0010268366 Type of security: Shares Nature of transaction: Subscription Trading date: 30 March 2021 Number of securities traded: 700,000 Market value (DKK) of securities traded: 8,610,000 Ib Kunøe Hans Henrik Thrane

Chairman of the Board Interim CEO & Corporate CFO



For further information, please contact:



Interim CEO & Corporate CFO, Hans Henrik Thrane, hht@columbusglobal.com, +45 70 20 50 00 Attachment SE_11_2021_Subscription_for_shares_by_exercising_of_warrants

Columbus Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de







Diesen Artikel teilen Wertpapier

Columbus Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer