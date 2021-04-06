 
checkAd

Emerging Markets Report Four-Play

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.04.2021, 14:28  |  37   |   |   

An Emerging Markets Sponsored Commentary

ORLANDO, Fla., April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today’s featured Company is a little different than those we normally cover. In fact, its business model is so unique that we may never have another deal quite like it.

CAT Strategic Metals Corp. (CSE:CAT) is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of Strategic North American mineral projects. The highly diversified Company has already secured four significant properties of merit in highly prospective areas of known mineralized potential and historical production.

That’s the cold intro. The exciting part is that the Company’s four projects are not just in regions known for high potential and past production, they are also pursuing metals of tremendous value.

Let’s take a look at the four project inside CAT Strategic Metals:

The Rim Rock Project. Located in Northern Nevada, this is a gold (Au) & silver (Ag) Project located in the prolific Carlin Trend, 1,112 hectare consolidated claim package. Assay results with silver values up to 262 g/t and tungsten (W) values of up to 1,500 g/t.

The Gold Jackpot Project
Also in mineral rich Nevada, this is a copper, silver, gold and tellurium (Te) project located in the Pequop Gold-Copper Trend. A 535 hectare consolidated claim package with a total of 62 claims. Assay results with gold values up to 16 g/t, silver 239 g/t, tellurium 4 kg/ton.

The South Preston Project
Saskatchewan, Canada based Uranium project located in the prolific Athabasca Basin. The 28,395 hectares Athabasca Basin is known as the world's leading source of high-grade uranium.

The Burntland Project
Located in New Brunswick, Canada this is a copper, silver and gold project near Bathurst VMS district, 780 hectares consolidated claim package. Assay results with copper value up to 16.3% & silver values of up to 220 g/t.

As time goes on we hope to fully showcase each of these projects, the current market opportunity and the leadership behind the digs.

Right now, what you need to know about CAT Strategic Metals Corp is that a share of the Company is also truly a four-play of mining operations for some of the world's most desired minerals.

About The Emerging Markets Report:

The Emerging Markets Report is owned and operated by Emerging Markets Consulting (EMC), a syndicate of investor relations consultants representing years of experience. Our network consists of stockbrokers, investment bankers, fund managers, and institutions that actively seek opportunities in the micro and small-cap equity markets.

For more informative reports such as this, please sign up at http://www.emergingmarketsllc.com/newsletter.php

Must Read OTC Markets/SEC policy on stock promotion and investor protection

Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933 requires that any person that uses the mails to publish, give publicity to, or circulate any publication or communication that describes a security in return for consideration received or to be received directly or indirectly from an issuer, underwriter, or dealer, must fully disclose the type of consideration (i.e. cash, free trading stock, restricted stock, stock options, stock warrants) and the specific amount of the consideration. In connection therewith, EMC has received the following compensation and/or has an agreement to receive in the future certain compensation, as described below.

We may purchase Securities of the Profiled Company prior to their securities becoming publicly traded, which we may later sell publicly before, during or after our dissemination of the Information, and make profits therefrom. EMC does not verify or endorse any medical claims for any of its client companies.

EMC has been paid $16,000 by Investing Channel on behalf of CAT Strategic Metal Corp. for various marketing services including this report. EMC does not independently verify any of the content linked-to from this editorial. http://emergingmarketsllc.com/disclaimer.php

Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC
Florida Office
390 North Orange Ave, Suite 2300
Orlando, FL 32801
E-mail: jamespainter@emergingmarketsllc.com
Web: www.emergingmarketsllc.com

 


CAT Strategic Metals Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Emerging Markets Report Four-Play An Emerging Markets Sponsored Commentary ORLANDO, Fla., April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Today’s featured Company is a little different than those we normally cover. In fact, its business model is so unique that we may never have another deal …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 1/2 Data for Its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, ...
AgraFlora and Other Owners Agree to Sell Edibles Business for $35 Million to Organigram
Atari announces the creation of two divisions, Atari Gaming and Atari Blockchain, and a change in ...
CytoDyn Reschedules Webcast from April 6 to April 7
Barrick and Papua New Guinea Progress Porgera Negotiations
AB Science announces the signing of an exclusive licensing agreement with the University of Chicago ...
Digihost Announces 105.26 Bitcoins Mined in the First Quarter of 2021 and Provides Operations ...
Victoria Gold: Eagle Gold Mine Q1 2021 Operational Highlights
Toll Brothers Apartment Living and The Davis Companies Announce Joint Venture to Develop 403-Unit ...
Sonoro Drills 74.67 Meters of 0.605 Grams Per Tonne at Cerro Caliche
Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 1/2 Data for Its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, ...
CytoDyn Completes $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate at $10.00 Per Share ...
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
AgraFlora and Other Owners Agree to Sell Edibles Business for $35 Million to Organigram
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
Atari announces the creation of two divisions, Atari Gaming and Atari Blockchain, and a change in ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.03.21
CAT Strategic schließt Verschmelzungsvereinbarung ab und erwirbt distriktweites Uranprojekt im westlichen Athabasca-Becken von Kanada, ca. 50 km von der Konzessionsgrenze der benachbarten Azincourt Energy entfernt

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
22.03.21
12
CAT Strategic Metals Uranium