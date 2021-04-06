Panbela Announces Acceptance of Abstract for Poster Presentation at American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting

MINNEAPOLIS, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Panbela Therapeutics, Inc . (Nasdaq: PBLA), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer today announced that an abstract for SBP-101, a proprietary polyamine analogue, has been accepted for poster presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, which will be held virtually from June 4-8, 2021.

Title: SBP-101, a polyamine metabolic inhibitor, administered in combination with gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel, shows signals of efficacy as first-line treatment for subjects with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.



Session Name: Poster Session: Gastrointestinal Cancer—Gastroesophageal, Pancreatic, and Hepatobiliary

Additional meeting information can be found on the ASCO website at https://meetings.asco.org/am/attend . After presenting at ASCO, the poster will be available on the Company's website.

About SBP-101

SBP-101 is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI) by exploiting an observed high affinity of the compound for pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma and other tumors. The molecule has shown signals of tumor growth inhibition in clinical studies of US and Australian metastatic pancreatic cancer patients, suggesting potential complementary activity with an existing FDA-approved standard chemotherapy regimen. In data evaluated from clinical studies to date, SBP-101 has not shown exacerbation of bone marrow suppression and peripheral neuropathy, which can be chemotherapy-related adverse events. Recently observed serious visual adverse evets are being evaluated and the FDA has issued a partial clinical hold for the impacted study, pending Panbela’s evaluation and response. The safety data and PMI profile observed in the current Panbela sponsored current clinical trial generally provides potential support for continued evaluation of the compound in a randomized clinical trial, subject to Panbela’s submission of a complete response and the FDA’s removal of the partial clinical hold. For more information, please visit https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03412799 .