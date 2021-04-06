 
Silica Flour Market worth $684 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Silica Flour Market by Type (Quartz, Cristobalite), End Use (Fiberglass, Foundry, Glass & Clay, Ceramic & Refractory, Oil Well Cement) and Region (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Silica Flour Market size is projected to grow from USD 563 million in 2021 to USD 684 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2021 to 2026. The market is projected to grow in accordance with the increase in the demand for silica flour for numerous applications, particularly for fiberglass and glass & clay production across the globe. Furthermore, the silica flour market has witnessed a significant increase in demand, owing to its demand as a good refractory material, across various end use industries.

In terms of value & volume, quartz is estimated to lead the silica flour market in 2020.

Quartz, by type, accounted for the largest market share in the silica flour market. Quartz silica, often called quartz sand, white sand, industrial sand, and silica sand includes sand with high silicon dioxide (SiO2) content. It is a hard, crystalline mineral that consists of silicon and oxygen atoms. Quartz is estimated to be the largest segment in the silica flour market in 2020. Quartz is extensively used in the production of paints, cosmetics, fiberglass, silicone rubber, and ceramic and in oil well cementing. The hardness, high density, and high chemical resistance offered by quartz flour are likely to contribute to the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Fiberglass dominated the silica flour market in 2020, in terms of value and volume.

Fiberglass, by end use, accounted for the greatest demand for silica flour in 2020, in terms of value and volume. Fiberglass is a fiber-reinforced plastic in which the reinforcement material is a glass fiber. Properties such as high strength and low weight make fiberglass preferable for use in composite and insulation applications in the construction, automotive, and wind energy industries. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the keen interest of contractors and builders to use silica flour to produce fiberglass for construction activities (as a construction and insulation material), especially in the emerging economies of APAC and South America.

