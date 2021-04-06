 
checkAd

Vitens Builds Workspace of the Future with Citrix

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.04.2021, 14:30  |  34   |   |   

As the largest drinking water company in the Netherlands, Vitens needs to keep its business flowing. Years ago, the innovative company began leveraging Citrix Workspace, the foundation of Citrix Systems, Inc’s. (NASDAQ:CTXS) digital work platform, to ensure its employees have secure, reliable access to the systems and applications they need to deliver healthy, sustainable water. Today, it's moving to the cloud to gain the speed and agility needed to respond to rapidly changing business needs and accelerate its performance.

“At Vitens, our mission is clear: make every drop of water sustainable by 2030. And in order to achieve it, we must continually innovate our processes and the way we work,” said Marcel Zunnebeld, Senior Adviser Digital Workspace, Vitens. “With Citrix, we’ve created a modern digital workspace in which our employees can engage and be productive. In transitioning to the cloud, we can enhance their experience, our organizational performance and the value we deliver for customers.”

Gaining Agility

Vitens has always recognized the importance of an agile IT infrastructure.

“More than five million customers rely on us to supply their water and we must be able to respond quickly to unforeseen circumstances that might prevent us from doing so,” Zunnebeld said. “Citrix solutions give us the flexibility and agility we need to do this.”

Case in point: when COVID-19 hit and companies around the world were forced to send workers home, many were challenged to maintain continuity across their operations. Vitens wasn’t among them. Using Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, the company was able to get its entire customer service team up and running remote within a week.

Delivered as part of Citrix Workspace, Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops enables organizations to provide personalized access to the systems, information and tools their employees need to do their best work in a unified experience and dynamically apply security policies to ensure their applications, information are safe on any device - personal or corporate owned.

With its transition to the cloud, Vitens will use Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops service, to continue to securely and reliably deliver the resources its employees need to get work done – wherever it needs to get done - and gain additional agility to boost its performance. From a single console within the Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) solution, IT can:

Seite 1 von 3
Citrix Systems Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vitens Builds Workspace of the Future with Citrix As the largest drinking water company in the Netherlands, Vitens needs to keep its business flowing. Years ago, the innovative company began leveraging Citrix Workspace, the foundation of Citrix Systems, Inc’s. (NASDAQ:CTXS) digital work platform, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Illumina Announces Preliminary Revenue for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021
ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) Agrees to Acquire Chilevisión
Organigram Acquires Soft Chew Manufacturer: Edibles & Infusions Corporation, a Cannabis Processor Backed by Decades of Confectionary Experience
Carbios: 2021 Strategic Update & 2020 Annual Results
T-Mobile Accelerator Kicks Off Spring Program Fueling 5G Innovation in Immersive AR/VR Technologies ...
Veolia Calls on Suez to Engage in Dialogue in Order to Build Together the Global Champion of ...
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors that Workhorse Group, Inc. (WKHS) is Being Sued for Misleading ...
Palantir Issues Additional Details About Industrials Capabilities to be Shown at “Double Click” ...
Organigram to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results on April 13, 2021
Endeavor Bank Announces 2020 Year End Financial Results
Titel
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Palantir Issues Additional Details About Life Sciences Capabilities to be Shown at “Double ...
Illumina Announces Preliminary Revenue for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Heritage Cannabis Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) Agrees to Acquire Chilevisión
Arcimoto Announces Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Gilead Sciences Comments on the Passing of John C. Martin, PhD
Cresco Labs Commends New York State for Passing Adult Use Cannabis Legislation
NanoVibronix Adjourns Special Meeting of Stockholders
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Labs Announces Partnership with Zkittlez Providing Award Winning Genetics in Oregon

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.03.21
TeamViewer: Glänzende Wachstumsperspektiven bis 2023
23.03.21
Teleperformance Powers Future Work with Citrix
18.03.21
COVID-19 and the Future of Work: Citrix Shares Lessons Learned One Year In
16.03.21
Major League Baseball Partners with Citrix
11.03.21
Citrix Named a Leader in Unified Endpoint Management by the IDC MarketScape
09.03.21
Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance Enables Work from Anywhere with Citrix

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
27.01.21
26
Citrix - Virtualisierungsanbieter