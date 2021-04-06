Vitens Builds Workspace of the Future with Citrix

“At Vitens, our mission is clear: make every drop of water sustainable by 2030. And in order to achieve it, we must continually innovate our processes and the way we work,” said Marcel Zunnebeld, Senior Adviser Digital Workspace, Vitens. “With Citrix, we’ve created a modern digital workspace in which our employees can engage and be productive. In transitioning to the cloud, we can enhance their experience, our organizational performance and the value we deliver for customers.”

As the largest drinking water company in the Netherlands, Vitens needs to keep its business flowing. Years ago, the innovative company began leveraging Citrix Workspace , the foundation of Citrix Systems, Inc’s. (NASDAQ:CTXS) digital work platform, to ensure its employees have secure, reliable access to the systems and applications they need to deliver healthy, sustainable water. Today, it's moving to the cloud to gain the speed and agility needed to respond to rapidly changing business needs and accelerate its performance.

Gaining Agility

Vitens has always recognized the importance of an agile IT infrastructure.

“More than five million customers rely on us to supply their water and we must be able to respond quickly to unforeseen circumstances that might prevent us from doing so,” Zunnebeld said. “Citrix solutions give us the flexibility and agility we need to do this.”

Case in point: when COVID-19 hit and companies around the world were forced to send workers home, many were challenged to maintain continuity across their operations. Vitens wasn’t among them. Using Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, the company was able to get its entire customer service team up and running remote within a week.

Delivered as part of Citrix Workspace, Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops enables organizations to provide personalized access to the systems, information and tools their employees need to do their best work in a unified experience and dynamically apply security policies to ensure their applications, information are safe on any device - personal or corporate owned.

With its transition to the cloud, Vitens will use Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops service, to continue to securely and reliably deliver the resources its employees need to get work done – wherever it needs to get done - and gain additional agility to boost its performance. From a single console within the Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) solution, IT can: