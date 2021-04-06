Charles River Associates (CRA) Announces Preliminary Results of Its Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer

Based on the preliminary count by Computershare Trust Company, N.A., the depositary for the tender offer, a total of 419,549 shares of common stock were properly tendered and not properly withdrawn at or below the purchase price of $74.00 per share, including 53,273 shares that were tendered by notice of guaranteed delivery. 2,449 shares were conditionally tendered based on the preliminary count by the depositary. Because the tender offer was oversubscribed, the relative number of shares of common stock that will be purchased from each shareholder will be prorated based on the number of shares of common stock properly tendered.

Charles River Associates (NASDAQ: CRAI), a worldwide leader in providing economic, financial, and management consulting services , today announced the preliminary results of its previously announced modified “Dutch auction” self-tender offer to purchase for cash up to $25 million in value of shares of its common stock at a price not less than $66.25 and not greater than $76.00 per share. The tender offer expired at 5:00 pm, Eastern Time, on Monday, April 5, 2021.

In accordance with the terms and conditions of the tender offer, and based on the preliminary count by the depositary, CRA expects to acquire approximately 337,837 shares of its common stock at a price of $74.00 per share for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $25 million, excluding fees and expenses related to the tender offer.

The number of shares of common stock to be purchased is preliminary and subject to change. The preliminary information contained in this press release is subject to confirmation by the depositary and is based on the assumption that all shares of common stock tendered through notice of guaranteed delivery will be delivered within the two business day settlement period. The final number of shares to be purchased will be announced following the expiration of the guaranteed delivery period and completion by the depositary of the confirmation process. Payment for the shares accepted for purchase pursuant to the tender offer will occur promptly thereafter.

This press release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to buy or a solicitation of an offer to sell any shares of CRA’s common stock. The offer was made solely by the Offer to Purchase and the related Letter of Transmittal, as they may be amended or supplemented, that CRA filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and investors may obtain them for free from the Securities and Exchange Commission at its website (www.sec.gov) or from Georgeson LLC, the information agent for the tender offer, by telephone toll-free at (800) 676-0098 or in writing to 1290 Avenue of the Americas, 9th Floor, New York, NY 10104. Any questions about the tender offer should be directed to the information agent, Georgeson LLC at (800) 676-0098.