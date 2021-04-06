 
checkAd

Charles River Associates (CRA) Announces Preliminary Results of Its Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.04.2021, 14:30  |  46   |   |   

Charles River Associates (NASDAQ: CRAI), a worldwide leader in providing economic, financial, and management consulting services, today announced the preliminary results of its previously announced modified “Dutch auction” self-tender offer to purchase for cash up to $25 million in value of shares of its common stock at a price not less than $66.25 and not greater than $76.00 per share. The tender offer expired at 5:00 pm, Eastern Time, on Monday, April 5, 2021.

Based on the preliminary count by Computershare Trust Company, N.A., the depositary for the tender offer, a total of 419,549 shares of common stock were properly tendered and not properly withdrawn at or below the purchase price of $74.00 per share, including 53,273 shares that were tendered by notice of guaranteed delivery. 2,449 shares were conditionally tendered based on the preliminary count by the depositary. Because the tender offer was oversubscribed, the relative number of shares of common stock that will be purchased from each shareholder will be prorated based on the number of shares of common stock properly tendered.

In accordance with the terms and conditions of the tender offer, and based on the preliminary count by the depositary, CRA expects to acquire approximately 337,837 shares of its common stock at a price of $74.00 per share for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $25 million, excluding fees and expenses related to the tender offer.

The number of shares of common stock to be purchased is preliminary and subject to change. The preliminary information contained in this press release is subject to confirmation by the depositary and is based on the assumption that all shares of common stock tendered through notice of guaranteed delivery will be delivered within the two business day settlement period. The final number of shares to be purchased will be announced following the expiration of the guaranteed delivery period and completion by the depositary of the confirmation process. Payment for the shares accepted for purchase pursuant to the tender offer will occur promptly thereafter.

This press release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to buy or a solicitation of an offer to sell any shares of CRA’s common stock. The offer was made solely by the Offer to Purchase and the related Letter of Transmittal, as they may be amended or supplemented, that CRA filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and investors may obtain them for free from the Securities and Exchange Commission at its website (www.sec.gov) or from Georgeson LLC, the information agent for the tender offer, by telephone toll-free at (800) 676-0098 or in writing to 1290 Avenue of the Americas, 9th Floor, New York, NY 10104. Any questions about the tender offer should be directed to the information agent, Georgeson LLC at (800) 676-0098.

Seite 1 von 3
CRA International Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Charles River Associates (CRA) Announces Preliminary Results of Its Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer Charles River Associates (NASDAQ: CRAI), a worldwide leader in providing economic, financial, and management consulting services, today announced the preliminary results of its previously announced modified “Dutch auction” self-tender offer to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Illumina Announces Preliminary Revenue for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021
ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) Agrees to Acquire Chilevisión
Organigram Acquires Soft Chew Manufacturer: Edibles & Infusions Corporation, a Cannabis Processor Backed by Decades of Confectionary Experience
Carbios: 2021 Strategic Update & 2020 Annual Results
T-Mobile Accelerator Kicks Off Spring Program Fueling 5G Innovation in Immersive AR/VR Technologies ...
Veolia Calls on Suez to Engage in Dialogue in Order to Build Together the Global Champion of ...
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors that Workhorse Group, Inc. (WKHS) is Being Sued for Misleading ...
Palantir Issues Additional Details About Industrials Capabilities to be Shown at “Double Click” ...
Organigram to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results on April 13, 2021
Endeavor Bank Announces 2020 Year End Financial Results
Titel
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Palantir Issues Additional Details About Life Sciences Capabilities to be Shown at “Double ...
Illumina Announces Preliminary Revenue for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Heritage Cannabis Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) Agrees to Acquire Chilevisión
Arcimoto Announces Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Gilead Sciences Comments on the Passing of John C. Martin, PhD
Cresco Labs Commends New York State for Passing Adult Use Cannabis Legislation
NanoVibronix Adjourns Special Meeting of Stockholders
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Labs Announces Partnership with Zkittlez Providing Award Winning Genetics in Oregon

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
31.03.21
Charles River Associates (CRA) Announces Vice President Promotions
17.03.21
Charles River Associates (CRA) to Present at Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference
08.03.21
Charles River Associates (CRA) Announces Commencement of Tender Offer to Purchase up to $25 Million of Its Common Stock