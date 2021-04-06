 
Intercontinental Exchange Reports March and First Quarter 2021 Statistics

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today reported March and first quarter 2021 trading volume and related revenue statistics, which can be viewed on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.theice.com/ir-resources/supplemental-information in the Monthly Statistics Tracking spreadsheet.

“During the first quarter, our customers continued to rely on our liquid and growing futures and options markets to manage risk across asset classes,” said Ben Jackson, President of Intercontinental Exchange. “The addition of ICE Futures Abu Dhabi to our global network, and the successful launch of Murban Crude Oil futures, will usher in a valuable new pricing and risk management benchmark for the worldwide energy market.”

1Q21 highlights include:

  • Total average daily volume (ADV) up 30% vs. 4Q20; total open interest (OI) up 4% y/y and up 10% compared to December 31, 2020
  • Energy ADV up 25% vs. 4Q20
    • Brent ADV up 40% vs. 4Q20
    • TTF gas ADV up 31% vs. 4Q20 including record TTF futures ADV
    • Environmentals OI up 5% y/y
  • Ags and metals ADV up 24% vs. 4Q20
    • Sugar ADV up 44% vs. 4Q20
  • Interest rate ADV up 47% vs. 4Q20
    • Sterling ADV up 51% vs. 4Q20; OI up 60% y/y including record OI of 21.1 million contracts on March 11
    • Record Gilt ADV up 11% y/y; OI up 49% y/y
    • Record SONIA ADV up 627% y/y; OI up 269% y/y including record OI of 226 thousand contracts on March 9
  • Equity Indices ADV up 7% vs. 4Q20
    • MSCI ADV up 14% vs. 4Q20
  • U.S. Cash Equity ADV up 7% y/y
  • U.S. Equity Options ADV up 65% y/y

Updated Guidance:

  • ICE now expects first quarter GAAP non-operating expenses to be in the range of $51 million to $56 million. Adjusted non-operating expenses are expected to be in the range of $78 million to $83 million to account for a $30 million dividend related to our investment in Euroclear and FX.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks to connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes that offer our customers access to mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and operational efficiencies. We operate exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, and clearing houses that help people invest, raise capital and manage risk across multiple asset classes. Our comprehensive fixed income data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers capitalize on opportunities and operate more efficiently. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming and digitizing the U.S. residential mortgage process, from consumer engagement through loan registration. Together, we transform, streamline and automate industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading “Key Information Documents (KIDS).”

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as filed with the SEC on February 4, 2021.

