Intercontinental Exchange Reports March and First Quarter 2021 Statistics

“During the first quarter, our customers continued to rely on our liquid and growing futures and options markets to manage risk across asset classes,” said Ben Jackson, President of Intercontinental Exchange. “The addition of ICE Futures Abu Dhabi to our global network, and the successful launch of Murban Crude Oil futures, will usher in a valuable new pricing and risk management benchmark for the worldwide energy market.”

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today reported March and first quarter 2021 trading volume and related revenue statistics, which can be viewed on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.theice.com/ir-resources/supplemental-information in the Monthly Statistics Tracking spreadsheet.

1Q21 highlights include:

Total average daily volume (ADV) up 30% vs. 4Q20; total open interest (OI) up 4% y/y and up 10% compared to December 31, 2020

Energy ADV up 25% vs. 4Q20 Brent ADV up 40% vs. 4Q20 TTF gas ADV up 31% vs. 4Q20 including record TTF futures ADV Environmentals OI up 5% y/y

Ags and metals ADV up 24% vs. 4Q20 Sugar ADV up 44% vs. 4Q20

Interest rate ADV up 47% vs. 4Q20 Sterling ADV up 51% vs. 4Q20; OI up 60% y/y including record OI of 21.1 million contracts on March 11 Record Gilt ADV up 11% y/y; OI up 49% y/y Record SONIA ADV up 627% y/y; OI up 269% y/y including record OI of 226 thousand contracts on March 9

Equity Indices ADV up 7% vs. 4Q20 MSCI ADV up 14% vs. 4Q20

U.S. Cash Equity ADV up 7% y/y

U.S. Equity Options ADV up 65% y/y

Updated Guidance:

ICE now expects first quarter GAAP non-operating expenses to be in the range of $51 million to $56 million. Adjusted non-operating expenses are expected to be in the range of $78 million to $83 million to account for a $30 million dividend related to our investment in Euroclear and FX.

