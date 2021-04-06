 
MaxLinear G.hn Spirit Grid Software Transforms Connectivity in High-Speed Industrial IoT Applications

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.04.2021, 14:35  |  79   |   |   

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE: MXL), a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits, announced today the general availability of its G.hn Spirit Grid software for industrial IoT (IIoT) applications. The software works with MaxLinear’s G.hn industrial products to address the ever-growing demand for high-speed communication in the IIoT sector. The G.hn Spirit Grid solution operates over existing powerlines to simplify system wiring and delivers robust, reliable performance for large-scale high-speed industrial applications. The addressable IIoT market for broadband powerline communication (PLC) technology is expected to be more than 350 million ports in 2023.

MaxLinear G.hn Spirit Grid Software Transforms Connectivity in Elevator Control and other High-Speed Industrial IoT Applications (Graphic: Business Wire)

Spirit Grid’s multi-hop, low-latency, high throughput features make it ideal for large-scale, high-speed IIoT applications such as smart elevator control, video surveillance and security, smart metering and smart grid communication, smart parking, and smart building automation backbone networks.

When used as the smart building data backbone, this robust G.hn solution reliably delivers high-speed data to local networks that connect to IoT endpoint devices through G.hn, serial communication devices such as RS-485 or wireless technologies.

Spirit Grid’s self-organize-network feature enables autonomous device installation and configuration, optimal signal path selection, and network self-healing capabilities. This intelligent software can also auto-configure the client to simultaneously perform the repeating function, which eliminates the need for a dedicated repeater that is typically needed by other broadband powerline (BPL) technologies.

G.hn signals run on both AC and DC powerlines so a dedicated data wire is not needed. Enabling the use of single-wire architecture allows the reuse of existing wiring architecture and significantly reduces wiring installation, inspection, maintenance, and material costs, resulting in a lower total cost of ownership (TCO). G.hn’s advanced DSP design enables best-in-class powerline noise mitigation capability among all peer BPL technologies

