 
checkAd

Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Further Support for Creating First U.S.-Mexico-Canada Rail Network

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.04.2021, 14:30  |  54   |   |   

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) ("CP") and Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) ("KCS") today announced that 45 customers, ports, transloads and other stakeholders have filed statements with the Surface Transportation Board (“STB”) bringing the total to more than 300 supporting the planned creation of the first U.S.-Mexico-Canada rail network. The additional support comes from stakeholders large and small across the supply chain, including SSAB, Domtar, Farmers Cooperative of Hanska, Port of New Orleans, and E.J.R. Reload.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210406005385/en/

Similar to the customers and supporters that filed statements and letters with the STB on April 1, 2021, the new supporters stated they expect the combination would, among other benefits, invigorate transportation competition, expand access to existing and growing markets, and provide new service offerings that would improve transit times and reliability. Many of the supporters also requested the STB to review the transaction as swiftly as possible so the systems could be integrated, and the end-to-end benefits of this combination can be realized for the benefit of all stakeholders.

CP and KCS thank the shippers, railroads, economic development authorities, ports and other supporters that have filed letters to the STB in support of the combination. The CP-KCS combination is expected to provide an enhanced competitive alternative to existing rail service providers and is expected to result in improved service and efficiency to customers of all sizes. When combined, the CP-KCS network would remain the smallest of six U.S. Class 1 railroads by revenue.

CP is seeking approval from the STB for the combination, which also remains subject to the approvals of CP and KCS shareholders and other customary closing conditions. The STB review is expected to be completed by the middle of 2022.

For more information on the transaction and the benefits it is expected to bring to the full range of stakeholders, visit www.FutureForFreight.com.

Forward Looking Statements and Information

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, FLI) to provide CP and KCS shareholders and potential investors with information about CP, KCS and their respective subsidiaries and affiliates, including each company’s management’s respective assessment of CP, KCS and their respective subsidiaries’ future plans and operations, which FLI may not be appropriate for other purposes. FLI is typically identified by words such as “anticipate”, “expect”, “project”, “estimate”, “forecast”, “plan”, “intend”, “target”, “believe”, “likely” and similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be FLI. In particular, this news release contains FLI pertaining to, but not limited to, information with respect to the following: the transaction; the combined company’s scale; financial growth; future business prospects and performance; future shareholder returns; cash flows and enhanced margins; synergies; leadership and governance structure; and office and headquarter locations.

Seite 1 von 6
Kansas City Southern Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Further Support for Creating First U.S.-Mexico-Canada Rail Network Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) ("CP") and Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) ("KCS") today announced that 45 customers, ports, transloads and other stakeholders have filed statements with the Surface Transportation Board (“STB”) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Illumina Announces Preliminary Revenue for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021
ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) Agrees to Acquire Chilevisión
Organigram Acquires Soft Chew Manufacturer: Edibles & Infusions Corporation, a Cannabis Processor Backed by Decades of Confectionary Experience
Carbios: 2021 Strategic Update & 2020 Annual Results
T-Mobile Accelerator Kicks Off Spring Program Fueling 5G Innovation in Immersive AR/VR Technologies ...
Veolia Calls on Suez to Engage in Dialogue in Order to Build Together the Global Champion of ...
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors that Workhorse Group, Inc. (WKHS) is Being Sued for Misleading ...
Palantir Issues Additional Details About Industrials Capabilities to be Shown at “Double Click” ...
Organigram to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results on April 13, 2021
Endeavor Bank Announces 2020 Year End Financial Results
Titel
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Palantir Issues Additional Details About Life Sciences Capabilities to be Shown at “Double ...
Illumina Announces Preliminary Revenue for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Heritage Cannabis Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) Agrees to Acquire Chilevisión
Arcimoto Announces Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Gilead Sciences Comments on the Passing of John C. Martin, PhD
Cresco Labs Commends New York State for Passing Adult Use Cannabis Legislation
NanoVibronix Adjourns Special Meeting of Stockholders
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Labs Announces Partnership with Zkittlez Providing Award Winning Genetics in Oregon

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.04.21
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First U.S.-Mexico-Canada Rail Network
22.03.21
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Kansas City Southern - KSU
22.03.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Entspannung am Bondmarkt gibt Kursen Auftrieb
22.03.21
Aktien New York: Entspannung am Bondmarkt hilft Kursen auf die Sprünge
22.03.21
Aktien New York: Entspannung am Bondmarkt hilft Kursen auf die Sprünge
22.03.21
Aktien New York Ausblick: Dow stabil und Nasdaq fest - Anleihenrenditen sinken
21.03.21
KSU Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Kansas City Southern Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – KSU
21.03.21
Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern Agree to Combine to Create the First U.S.-Mexico-Canada Rail Network
19.03.21
KCS Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Time
10.03.21
KCS’ Brian Hancock to Address the BofA Securities STAARS Virtual Summit 2021

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
21.03.21
6
Canadian railroad