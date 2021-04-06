Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Further Support for Creating First U.S.-Mexico-Canada Rail Network

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) ("CP") and Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) ("KCS") today announced that 45 customers, ports, transloads and other stakeholders have filed statements with the Surface Transportation Board (“STB”) bringing the total to more than 300 supporting the planned creation of the first U.S.-Mexico-Canada rail network. The additional support comes from stakeholders large and small across the supply chain, including SSAB, Domtar, Farmers Cooperative of Hanska, Port of New Orleans, and E.J.R. Reload.

Similar to the customers and supporters that filed statements and letters with the STB on April 1, 2021, the new supporters stated they expect the combination would, among other benefits, invigorate transportation competition, expand access to existing and growing markets, and provide new service offerings that would improve transit times and reliability. Many of the supporters also requested the STB to review the transaction as swiftly as possible so the systems could be integrated, and the end-to-end benefits of this combination can be realized for the benefit of all stakeholders.

CP and KCS thank the shippers, railroads, economic development authorities, ports and other supporters that have filed letters to the STB in support of the combination. The CP-KCS combination is expected to provide an enhanced competitive alternative to existing rail service providers and is expected to result in improved service and efficiency to customers of all sizes. When combined, the CP-KCS network would remain the smallest of six U.S. Class 1 railroads by revenue.

CP is seeking approval from the STB for the combination, which also remains subject to the approvals of CP and KCS shareholders and other customary closing conditions. The STB review is expected to be completed by the middle of 2022.

For more information on the transaction and the benefits it is expected to bring to the full range of stakeholders, visit www.FutureForFreight.com.

Forward Looking Statements and Information

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, FLI) to provide CP and KCS shareholders and potential investors with information about CP, KCS and their respective subsidiaries and affiliates, including each company’s management’s respective assessment of CP, KCS and their respective subsidiaries’ future plans and operations, which FLI may not be appropriate for other purposes. FLI is typically identified by words such as “anticipate”, “expect”, “project”, “estimate”, “forecast”, “plan”, “intend”, “target”, “believe”, “likely” and similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be FLI. In particular, this news release contains FLI pertaining to, but not limited to, information with respect to the following: the transaction; the combined company’s scale; financial growth; future business prospects and performance; future shareholder returns; cash flows and enhanced margins; synergies; leadership and governance structure; and office and headquarter locations.