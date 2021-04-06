 
checkAd

Voya Financial schedules announcement of first-quarter 2021 results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.04.2021, 14:30  |  21   |   |   

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced today that it will host a webcast and conference call on its financial results for the first quarter of 2021 on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. ET. Voya will issue a press release announcing the company’s financial results for the first quarter of 2021 after the market closes on Monday, May 10, 2021.

When issued, the press release, along with the company’s investor supplement and analyst presentation for the first quarter of 2021, will be available on the company’s investor relations website at investors.voya.com.

The conference call webcast, which will include a slide presentation, will be streamed live on the company’s investor relations website at investors.voya.com. Please access the webcast at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the conference call to download and install any necessary software. A replay of the webcast will be available at investors.voya.com starting at approximately 1 p.m. ET on May 11, 2021.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), provides health, wealth and investment solutions that enable its approximately 14.8 million individual, workplace and institutional clients to achieve their financial wellness goals with confidence. With a vision to be America’s Retirement Company, Voya’s products, solutions and digital capabilities help create a better financial future for all. Voya is a Fortune 500 company that had $7.6 billion in revenue in 2020 and $700 billion in total assets under management and administration as of Dec. 31, 2020. Certified as a “Great Place to Work” by the Great Place to Work Institute, Voya is equally committed to conducting business in a way that is socially, environmentally, economically and ethically responsible. Voya has earned recognition as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by the Ethisphere Institute; as the No. 1-ranked financial services firm among Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies for three consecutive years; as a member of the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index; and as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” on the Disability Equality Index. For more information, visit voya.com. Follow Voya Financial on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter @Voya.

VOYA-IR VOYA-CF

Voya Financial Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Voya Financial schedules announcement of first-quarter 2021 results Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced today that it will host a webcast and conference call on its financial results for the first quarter of 2021 on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. ET. Voya will issue a press release announcing …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Illumina Announces Preliminary Revenue for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021
ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) Agrees to Acquire Chilevisión
Organigram Acquires Soft Chew Manufacturer: Edibles & Infusions Corporation, a Cannabis Processor Backed by Decades of Confectionary Experience
Carbios: 2021 Strategic Update & 2020 Annual Results
T-Mobile Accelerator Kicks Off Spring Program Fueling 5G Innovation in Immersive AR/VR Technologies ...
Veolia Calls on Suez to Engage in Dialogue in Order to Build Together the Global Champion of ...
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors that Workhorse Group, Inc. (WKHS) is Being Sued for Misleading ...
Palantir Issues Additional Details About Industrials Capabilities to be Shown at “Double Click” ...
Organigram to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results on April 13, 2021
Endeavor Bank Announces 2020 Year End Financial Results
Titel
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Palantir Issues Additional Details About Life Sciences Capabilities to be Shown at “Double ...
Illumina Announces Preliminary Revenue for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Heritage Cannabis Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) Agrees to Acquire Chilevisión
Arcimoto Announces Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Gilead Sciences Comments on the Passing of John C. Martin, PhD
Cresco Labs Commends New York State for Passing Adult Use Cannabis Legislation
NanoVibronix Adjourns Special Meeting of Stockholders
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Labs Announces Partnership with Zkittlez Providing Award Winning Genetics in Oregon

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
31.03.21
Wisconsin and Voya Investment Management Reduce Fees on Tomorrow’s Scholar 529 Program
31.03.21
Voya Financial launches new decision-support tool to help American workers optimize their health and wealth benefit selections
30.03.21
Voya Financial announces adjustment to exercise price of warrants issued pursuant to the warrant agreement, dated May 7, 2013
29.03.21
Western Dental selects Voya as service provider for its 401(k) Retirement Savings Plan
25.03.21
The Board of Trustees of Voya Prime Rate Trust Selects Saba Capital as New Investment Adviser
25.03.21
Board Approves Liquidation of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund
25.03.21
Voya Financial Named to Fortune Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance 2021 List
24.03.21
Voya Financial helps higher education institutions benchmark health of retirement plans during challenging times
23.03.21
Voya launches advisor managed accounts program
18.03.21
Voya Financial Introduces New Claims Model to Help American Workers Maximize Their Voluntary Benefits