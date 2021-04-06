Logiq Receives Conditional Approval to List on the NEO Exchange

Upon completion, Logiq’s common stock will be listed on a senior Canadian exchange enabling increased exposure to retail and institutional investors. Logiq’s common stock will continue to trade in the U.S. on the OTCQX market.

NEW YORK, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logiq, Inc. (OTCQX: LGIQ), a global provider of award-winning eCommerce and fintech solutions, has received Conditional Approval to list its common stock on the NEO Exchange ( NEO ) in Canada in connection with its previously announced proposed initial public offering. Final Approval is subject to Logiq fulfilling all remaining conditions and listing requirements.

“This conditional approval confirms we are moving closer to our listing on the NEO,” stated Brent Suen, executive chairman and president of Logiq. “As a Tier 1 Canadian exchange, NEO exemplifies how state-of-the-art exchange trading technology can help increase investor confidence and visibility, improve liquidity, and elevate our company’s global profile.”

Since January of last year, Logiq acquired three leading eCommerce platforms and expanded its global presence. Its product offerings now extend from mobile commerce and fintech solutions for small-to-medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to AI-powered customer acquisition for major enterprises and brands.

Logiq’s customer relationships now range from hundreds of thousands of SMBs around the world to publicly traded Fortune 1000 companies. Among the company’s notable customers are QuinStreet (a marketing technology company), Purple (the creator of the renowned Purple mattress) and Sunrun (a solar company).

Logiq recently engaged Toronto-based Mackie Research Capital Corporation, one of Canada’s largest and long-established independent full-service investment firms, as its Canadian capital markets advisor.

There can be no assurance that Logiq will satisfy all remaining applicable requirements for listing its common shares on NEO, that its application for listing will be approved or that a receipt for its final prospectus will be issued.

About Logiq

Logiq, Inc. (OTCQX: LGIQ) is a U.S.-based leading global provider of eCommerce, mCommerce, and fintech business enablement solutions. Its DataLogiq subsidiary provides a data-driven, end-to-end eCommerce marketing solution for enterprises and major U.S. brands, including Home Advisor, QuinStreet and Sunrun. Its AI-powered LogiqX data engine delivers valuable consumer insights that enhance the ROI of online marketing spend. The company’s Fixel technology offers simplified online marketing with critical privacy features.