XpresSpa Group Signs Contract for an XpresCheck COVID-19 Pop-Up Testing Facility at San Francisco International Airport

XpresCheck will be building a pop-up facility, pre-security, near the baggage claim area on the Arrivals level at Terminal 3. It will host nine separate testing rooms with an anticipated capacity to administer over 500 tests per day. COVID-19 testing options will include the Rapid Molecular COVID-19 Test and the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Test.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) (“XpresSpa” or the “Company”), a health and wellness company, today announced that it has signed a contract to open a new COVID-19 testing facility in the San Francisco International Airport. This location is expected to open in mid-April.

Doug Satzman, XpresSpa CEO, stated, "We are thrilled to be leveraging our existing relationship with United Airlines to bring a new XpresCheck testing facility to the San Francisco International Airport. We are pleased to continue to support United’s efforts to provide their customers with testing options to meet their destination entry requirements with our easy rapid molecular testing protocol and convenient on-site testing facilities. We believe providing this additional layer of safety will be helpful to passengers and airline employees as demand for travel continues to accelerate throughout 2021.”

“United has always said that until there is a widely distributed vaccine, testing is the key to opening domestic and international travel,” said Lori Augustine, vice president of United’s San Francisco hub. “With the addition of this new XpresCheck location, United customers traveling through San Francisco have access to yet another convenient testing option to help them meet the entry requirements at their final destination or provide them with peace of mind ahead of their flight.”

“We welcome the addition of an XpresCheck COVID-19 Pop-Up Testing Facility at SFO,” said Airport Director Ivar C. Satero. “As the first airport in the U.S. to launch an onsite rapid testing capability, we understand the importance of giving travelers convenient on-airport testing options. We thank both United Airlines and the XpresSpa Group for bringing this concept to SFO.”

About XpresSpa Group, Inc.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) is a leading global health and wellness holding company. XpresSpa Group’s core asset, XpresSpa, is a leading airport retailer of spa services and related health and wellness products, with 45 locations in 23 airports globally. Through its XpresTest, Inc. subsidiary, the Company provides COVID-19 screening and testing under the XpresCheck brand at eleven locations in nine airports: Boston Logan International Airport (2), Denver International Airport, Dulles International Airport, Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport, JFK International Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport (2), Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, Reagan National Airport, and Salt Lake City International Airport. To learn more about XpresSpa Group, visit: www.XpresSpaGroup.com.