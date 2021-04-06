 
Tombstone Exploration Corporation Announces Crushing the Rock and Loading the Pad

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.04.2021, 14:30  |  35   |   |   

PHOENIX, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tombstone Exploration Corporation (OTCQB: TMBXF), a fully reporting U.S. based mining company, announced today in combination with Goldrock Resources Inc. and the Bonanza Mining Company that the first batch of crushed rock is ready for processing and the loading of the pad will commence by the end of this week at the Bonanza Harquahala Gold Mine in La Paz County, Arizona.

Approximately 25,000 tons of rock have been crushed to the appropriate size; the crushing is a precursor to stacking. The crushed rock is the highest known gold grade material on the site and will allow for a quick start to leaching and recovery.

An agglomerator for ore agglomeration was located approximately four weeks ago and moved to site and set-up for operation. All ore feeding equipment, conveyors, cement silo, stacker and feeder will be put in place early this week with electrical being installed shortly thereafter. The agglomerator was the final piece of equipment needed at the site and agglomeration and pad stacking will start towards the end of the week.

The leach pad and all of the associated piping and processing equipment have been installed. Final electrical installation will be completed this week. Testing of the pumps and equipment will take place early in the week with no problems expected. The water well was finished and provides well over 250 gallons per minute. The water infrastructure is in place and water is now being provided to the Harquahala site through our permitted pipeline system. An automated water filling system for the onsite tank is being installed. All cyanide related infrastructure is on site and in place. An office trailer has also been placed on site for administrative functions.

Alan Brown, Tombstone Exploration CEO and President, commented, “After all of the covid related schedule delays such as losing most our liner crew for almost three months, permit delays in the final water well approval, and finding a water well driller, everything is finally coming together for start-up. Covid related issues affected our schedule by as much as five months and affected every aspect of our construction, purchase, and location of parts and equipment.”

The Bonanza Mine property includes the Harquahala and Golden Eagle mines, located approximately eight miles south of Salome, Arizona. The project totals 2,656 acres and has significant underground workings.  Once leaching has started, periodic delivery of the carbon to the designated gold processing facility is expected and we have fully committed processing and gold refiners in place.

About Tombstone Exploration Corporation

Tombstone Exploration Corporation is a gold, silver and copper exploration & mining company based in Phoenix, Arizona. The Company’s goal is to maximize shareholder value through focused exploration, testing and development of high-quality mineral targets in the prolific mineral producing areas in the Southwest United States. This goal will be achieved through the application of the best mineral exploration practices and techniques available, including the adherence to the highest possible standards of corporate responsibility, governance and conduct. 

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Tombstone Exploration Corporation, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words “may,” “would,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “can,” “believe,” “potential” and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward- looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are Tombstone Exploration Corporation’s ability to control, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in Tombstone Exploration Corporation’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 

CONTACT:

Tombstone Exploration Corporation
Alan M. Brown, President & CEO
Phone: 480-588-8920
abrown@tombstonemining.com www.tombstonemining.com


