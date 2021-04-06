 
checkAd

Verde Bio Holdings, Inc. Announces Ninth Acquisition of Mineral and Royalty Interests

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.04.2021, 14:30  |   |   |   

--Acquisition Includes Revenue Producing Interests in the Haynesville Shale of Northern Louisiana--

FRISCO, TEXAS, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Verde Bio Holdings, Inc. (OTC: VBHI), an oil and gas investment Company, today announced that it has closed on the acquisition of revenue producing mineral and royalty interests held by a private seller for a purchase price of $380,952 in cash. Verde is entitled to the cash flow from production attributable to the acquisition beginning on or after March 1, 2021.  Current expected combined revenue from the nine acquisitions to date is approximately $30,000 per month or more than $360,000 on an annualized basis.

The interest being acquired covers approximately 1280 acres across Sabine and Red River Parish, Louisiana and is operated by Texas based Vine Energy. Vine is an industry leading, pure-play Haynesville natural gas company which currently operates wells on more than 227,000 net effective acres in the core of the Haynesville Basin and produces approximately one billion cubic feet per day mainly across Sabine, DeSoto and Red River parishes in North Louisiana. 

Currently there are eight wells, producing across the Verde acreage, resulting in approximately $6,000 per month in revenue to Verde. With this large acreage position, there is tremendous upside potential for new wells to be drilled as Vine is actively developing the area in the Haynesville and the Mid-Bossier Shale formations.

The transaction represents Verde’s second acquisition in the natural gas rich Haynesville Shale. Verde has now closed a total of nine mineral and royalty deals including the acquisition announced in this press release. Verde has revenue producing holdings in 16 counties in seven states. The current portfolio consists of 65% oil and 35% natural gas. 

All assets acquired also provide Verde with the benefit of increases in commodities pricing. These assets were all bought on a basis of historically low pricing. With increasing oil and gas prices, it is possible that current revenue could also increase in the next couple of months. 

Scott Cox, CEO of Verde, said, “We pride ourselves on creativity, flexibility, and reliability, and we are delighted to close this current transaction.  This acquisition is located in the active heart of the Haynesville Shale. The eight wells are in an excellent area that are just out of the decline curve with stable monthly production and with the upside of more wells to be drilled on the acreage. We have great confidence in Vine as a pure-play Operator and these assets and we look forward to jointly benefiting as they continue to operate and develop. The Haynesville Shale is a massive dry natural gas formation in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas which was discovered in early 2008. 

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Verde Bio Holdings, Inc. Announces Ninth Acquisition of Mineral and Royalty Interests -Acquisition Includes Revenue Producing Interests in the Haynesville Shale of Northern Louisiana- FRISCO, TEXAS, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Verde Bio Holdings, Inc. (OTC: VBHI), an oil and gas investment Company, today …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 1/2 Data for Its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, ...
AgraFlora and Other Owners Agree to Sell Edibles Business for $35 Million to Organigram
Atari announces the creation of two divisions, Atari Gaming and Atari Blockchain, and a change in ...
CytoDyn Reschedules Webcast from April 6 to April 7
Barrick and Papua New Guinea Progress Porgera Negotiations
AB Science announces the signing of an exclusive licensing agreement with the University of Chicago ...
Digihost Announces 105.26 Bitcoins Mined in the First Quarter of 2021 and Provides Operations ...
Victoria Gold: Eagle Gold Mine Q1 2021 Operational Highlights
Toll Brothers Apartment Living and The Davis Companies Announce Joint Venture to Develop 403-Unit ...
Sonoro Drills 74.67 Meters of 0.605 Grams Per Tonne at Cerro Caliche
Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 1/2 Data for Its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, ...
CytoDyn Completes $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate at $10.00 Per Share ...
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
AgraFlora and Other Owners Agree to Sell Edibles Business for $35 Million to Organigram
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
Atari announces the creation of two divisions, Atari Gaming and Atari Blockchain, and a change in ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration