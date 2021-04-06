Verde Bio Holdings, Inc. Announces Ninth Acquisition of Mineral and Royalty Interests

The interest being acquired covers approximately 1280 acres across Sabine and Red River Parish, Louisiana and is operated by Texas based Vine Energy. Vine is an industry leading, pure-play Haynesville natural gas company which currently operates wells on more than 227,000 net effective acres in the core of the Haynesville Basin and produces approximately one billion cubic feet per day mainly across Sabine, DeSoto and Red River parishes in North Louisiana.

FRISCO, TEXAS, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Verde Bio Holdings, Inc. (OTC: VBHI), an oil and gas investment Company, today announced that it has closed on the acquisition of revenue producing mineral and royalty interests held by a private seller for a purchase price of $380,952 in cash. Verde is entitled to the cash flow from production attributable to the acquisition beginning on or after March 1, 2021. Current expected combined revenue from the nine acquisitions to date is approximately $30,000 per month or more than $360,000 on an annualized basis.

Currently there are eight wells, producing across the Verde acreage, resulting in approximately $6,000 per month in revenue to Verde. With this large acreage position, there is tremendous upside potential for new wells to be drilled as Vine is actively developing the area in the Haynesville and the Mid-Bossier Shale formations.

The transaction represents Verde’s second acquisition in the natural gas rich Haynesville Shale. Verde has now closed a total of nine mineral and royalty deals including the acquisition announced in this press release. Verde has revenue producing holdings in 16 counties in seven states. The current portfolio consists of 65% oil and 35% natural gas.

All assets acquired also provide Verde with the benefit of increases in commodities pricing. These assets were all bought on a basis of historically low pricing. With increasing oil and gas prices, it is possible that current revenue could also increase in the next couple of months.

Scott Cox, CEO of Verde, said, “We pride ourselves on creativity, flexibility, and reliability, and we are delighted to close this current transaction. This acquisition is located in the active heart of the Haynesville Shale. The eight wells are in an excellent area that are just out of the decline curve with stable monthly production and with the upside of more wells to be drilled on the acreage. We have great confidence in Vine as a pure-play Operator and these assets and we look forward to jointly benefiting as they continue to operate and develop. The Haynesville Shale is a massive dry natural gas formation in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas which was discovered in early 2008.