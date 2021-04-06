 
QCI Expands Sales and Marketing Team to Accelerate Growth and Advance Enterprise Adoption of Quantum Computing

Company Appoints Two Highly Successful Sales and Marketing Leaders; Chief Revenue Officer, Dave Morris; VP of Marketing, Rebel Brown

LEESBURG, Va., April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Computing Inc. (OTCQB: QUBT) (QCI), a leader in bridging the power of classical and quantum computing, has expanded its executive team with sales and marketing leaders that position the company for immediate and long-term growth. QCI named iconic tech sales leader, Dave Morris, as its chief revenue officer, and tech marketing veteran Rebel Brown as vice president of marketing. With these hires, the company plans to accelerate the integration of quantum into enterprise problem solving, an effort that’s already well underway.

“It is extremely validating for QCI’s business model to attract such accomplished professionals leading our sales and marketing efforts,” said Robert Liscouski, CEO of QCI. “Both bring a wealth of experience with the world’s largest computing companies and most exciting startups. The combination makes them so incredibly powerful for our efforts. Equally significant, both Dave and Rebel have broken ground in new areas of software and emerging technologies like QCI is doing in quantum. We are confident that the expanded team will accelerate our growth and advance quantum computing in the enterprise ahead of industry predictions.”

Dave Morris has over 20 years of success leading regional, national, and international sales strategy, business development and execution, including significant roles with Cisco Systems and Intel. He previously was chief revenue officer of Airspace Systems, Inc., a leader in the drone detection and analytics space. Dave has a proven ability to set a clear vision and deliver meaningful results. He has prepared and adapted large sales teams to drive change and exploit technology evolution, both critical elements in quantum computing.

“I am excited to join a team of accomplished professionals who are blazing the path to bring real value to the business community through QCI’s ready-to-run quantum software,” explained Morris. “I am honored to be QCI’s face to the business community at this pivotal inflection in the evolution of quantum computing. It is a rare opportunity to change computing at a fundamental level and apply it to real-word business problems. I look forward to working with progressive businesses who appreciate the potential of quantum to drive competitive advantage and boost results.”

