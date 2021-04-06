MCI OneHealth Continues to Accelerate Precision Medicine and Technology Roadmap Through the Acquisition of Khure Health

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

MCI OneHealth Technologies Inc. (“MCI”) will acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Khure Health Inc. (“Khure”) for up to C$13,500,000, based on certain revenue milestones being achieved through calendar 2023.

Khure’s powerful clinical intelligence platform enables physicians to manage rare and complex disease patients accelerating diagnoses from an average of 4 years to months.

Khure’s platform is one of North America’s broadest suite of rare disease screening tools that leverages precision medicine, deep clinical analytics, machine learning and AI.

Designed to help over 300 million people worldwide and 1 in 12 Canadians who live with a rare disease, many of which go undiagnosed.

The acquisition of Khure’s high growth, profitable business will accelerate MCI’s roadmap to becoming Canada’s leader in technology-enabled healthcare.

MCI expects the acquisition of Khure to be accretive to adjusted EBITDA, before synergies in the first full year of operations.

TORONTO, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MCI (TSX: DRDR) has signed a share purchase agreement to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Khure (the “Transaction”). Khure’s technology platform harnesses clinical data, enabling physicians to rapidly screen and identify patients with rare diseases and facilitate more personalized treatment. Khure will be integrated into MCI’s primary care footprint, one of the first of its kind in Canada.

Khure will enable MCI to accelerate its data analytics roadmap through its continued work with leading pharmaceutical and medical device companies in North America, Europe and Japan. Khure is actively working with and/or has rare and specialty disease programs in development with top 10 Pharma and international disease associations. Additionally, the integration of Khure into MCI’s ecosystem will enhance the number of opportunities available to launch and participate in meaningful research initiatives to aid in the development of innovative treatment options.

“As a clinician-led company, our vision for MCI is to be the foremost resource for Canadians as we move towards more meaningful relationships with healthcare and technology. This acquisition is a catalyst in accelerating the progression of that vision. Linking a functional clinical intelligence platform to our existing databases is an integral step in redefining the way that technology is used in MCI’s healthcare network, but it really transcends MCI to other healthcare networks,” says Dr. Alexander Dobranowski MD., CEO of MCI. “Identifying undiagnosed patients with rare disease is a very important initiative. We are truly excited to empower primary care doctors with the essential tools and technology to take meaningful steps forward towards a future of preventive care.”