 
checkAd

MCI OneHealth Continues to Accelerate Precision Medicine and Technology Roadmap Through the Acquisition of Khure Health

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.04.2021, 14:30  |  48   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

  • MCI OneHealth Technologies Inc. (“MCI”) will acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Khure Health Inc. (“Khure”) for up to C$13,500,000, based on certain revenue milestones being achieved through calendar 2023.
  • Khure’s powerful clinical intelligence platform enables physicians to manage rare and complex disease patients accelerating diagnoses from an average of 4 years to months.
  • Khure’s platform is one of North America’s broadest suite of rare disease screening tools that leverages precision medicine, deep clinical analytics, machine learning and AI.
  • Designed to help over 300 million people worldwide and 1 in 12 Canadians who live with a rare disease, many of which go undiagnosed.
  • The acquisition of Khure’s high growth, profitable business will accelerate MCI’s roadmap to becoming Canada’s leader in technology-enabled healthcare.
  • MCI expects the acquisition of Khure to be accretive to adjusted EBITDA, before synergies in the first full year of operations.

TORONTO, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MCI (TSX: DRDR) has signed a share purchase agreement to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Khure (the “Transaction”). Khure’s technology platform harnesses clinical data, enabling physicians to rapidly screen and identify patients with rare diseases and facilitate more personalized treatment. Khure will be integrated into MCI’s primary care footprint, one of the first of its kind in Canada.

Khure will enable MCI to accelerate its data analytics roadmap through its continued work with leading pharmaceutical and medical device companies in North America, Europe and Japan. Khure is actively working with and/or has rare and specialty disease programs in development with top 10 Pharma and international disease associations. Additionally, the integration of Khure into MCI’s ecosystem will enhance the number of opportunities available to launch and participate in meaningful research initiatives to aid in the development of innovative treatment options.

“As a clinician-led company, our vision for MCI is to be the foremost resource for Canadians as we move towards more meaningful relationships with healthcare and technology. This acquisition is a catalyst in accelerating the progression of that vision. Linking a functional clinical intelligence platform to our existing databases is an integral step in redefining the way that technology is used in MCI’s healthcare network, but it really transcends MCI to other healthcare networks,” says Dr. Alexander Dobranowski MD., CEO of MCI. “Identifying undiagnosed patients with rare disease is a very important initiative. We are truly excited to empower primary care doctors with the essential tools and technology to take meaningful steps forward towards a future of preventive care.”

Seite 1 von 3


MCI Onehealth Technologies Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MCI OneHealth Continues to Accelerate Precision Medicine and Technology Roadmap Through the Acquisition of Khure Health NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES MCI OneHealth Technologies Inc. (“MCI”) will acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Khure Health Inc. (“Khure”) for up to C$13,500,000, based on …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 1/2 Data for Its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, ...
AgraFlora and Other Owners Agree to Sell Edibles Business for $35 Million to Organigram
Atari announces the creation of two divisions, Atari Gaming and Atari Blockchain, and a change in ...
CytoDyn Reschedules Webcast from April 6 to April 7
Barrick and Papua New Guinea Progress Porgera Negotiations
AB Science announces the signing of an exclusive licensing agreement with the University of Chicago ...
Digihost Announces 105.26 Bitcoins Mined in the First Quarter of 2021 and Provides Operations ...
Victoria Gold: Eagle Gold Mine Q1 2021 Operational Highlights
Toll Brothers Apartment Living and The Davis Companies Announce Joint Venture to Develop 403-Unit ...
Sonoro Drills 74.67 Meters of 0.605 Grams Per Tonne at Cerro Caliche
Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 1/2 Data for Its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, ...
CytoDyn Completes $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate at $10.00 Per Share ...
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
AgraFlora and Other Owners Agree to Sell Edibles Business for $35 Million to Organigram
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
Atari announces the creation of two divisions, Atari Gaming and Atari Blockchain, and a change in ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.03.21
MCI Onehealth Announces Solid Finish to Fiscal 2020 with Positive Adjusted EBITDA in Q4-2020
23.03.21
MCI Onehealth Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End Financial Results