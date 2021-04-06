HIGHCO Shareholding as 03/31/2021
INFORMATION CONCERNING THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES
Declaration pursuant to Articles L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code
and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF)
Date of settlement
of information
|Total number of shares
|Number of shares without voting rights (*)
|Number of voting rights for threshold calculation (**)
|Number of actual voting rights (exercisable at shareholders’ meeting)
|March 31, 2021
|22 421 332
|1 650 420
|24 890 674
|23 240 254
|February 28, 2021
|22 421 332
|1 645 996
|24 893 274
|23 247 278
|January 31, 2021
|22 421 332
|1 633 480
|24 893 773
|23 260 293
|December 31, 2020
|22 421 332
|1 631 028
|24 893 873
|23 262 845
(*) exclusively consisting of treasury shares.
(**) theoretical voting rights to calculate the threshold crossing including the voting right of treasury shares (article 223-11 of the General Regulations AMF).
About HighCo
As an expert in data marketing and communication, HighCo continuously innovates to work with brands and retailers in meeting the retail challenges of tomorrow.
Listed in compartment C of Euronext Paris, and eligible for SME equity savings plans (“PEA-PME”), HighCo has nearly 600 employees and since 2010 has been included in the Gaia Index, a selection of 70 responsible Small and Mid Caps.
Your contacts
Cécile COLLINA-HUE Cynthia LERAT
