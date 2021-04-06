LIZHI Debuts ‘Livestream Podcasts’ Backed by In-house RTC Technology; XPeng First to Implement Feature on In-car Systems

In-car Livestream Podcast from audio-based social media innovator LIZHI is among the first of its kind in China

GUANGZHOU, China, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIZHI INC. (“LIZHI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LIZI), a leading online UGC audio community and interactive audio entertainment platform in China, is launching its new ‘Livestream Podcast’ feature on the LIZHI Podcast app (LIZHI BOKE in Chinese). The new feature will also be implemented on XPeng Motors' intelligent in-car system and is the first livestream podcast to be available for in-car use.



LIZHI Podcast is among the first platforms in China to offer its community of users livestreaming podcasts for the in-car scenario, which will be dedicated to bringing together talented podcast content creators to engage with LIZHI Podcast users in real time. This fresh new mode of interactive audio entertainment will allow participants to have organic conversations and interactions across a wide range of audiences and networks on both the mobile application and in the in-car scenario.