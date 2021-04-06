 
NaturalShrimp Previews Plant Operations in Iowa with Governor Kim Reynolds and NaturalShrimp Advisory Board Member Peter Najarian

Dallas, Texas, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- NaturalShrimp, Inc., an all-Natural Biotech Aquaculture Company which has developed and patented the first commercially operational Recirculating Aquaculture System (RAS) for shrimp, announced today that Governor Kim Reynolds and members of her staff, Debi Durham, Director of the Iowa Economic Development Authority, State Senator Jesse Green and NaturalShrimp Advisory Board Member Peter Najarian, toured the Company’s Blairsburg, Iowa shrimp nursery and main grow out facility in Webster City, Iowa on March 26, 2021.

Governor Kim Reynolds commented on her visit, "NaturalShrimp, Inc. is growing and expanding in Northern Iowa which is a reflection of our incredibly diverse agriculture economy. I look forward to coming back to visit their expanded facility."

Peter Najarian also noted, “I am extremely impressed with these aquaculture facilities. From the supplier of the P/Ls, to the Hydrenesis group, the level of professionalism from the NaturalShrimp team is second to none. I look forward to working with Gerald, Bill and Tom as they build and expand the Company.”

Gerald Easterling, CEO of NaturalShrimp, added, “NaturalShrimp is extremely excited to begin production in Iowa. We now have the ability to create approximately 50-100 new, high paying technical jobs and provide our signature natural shrimp to the Midwest region. We continue to explore additional opportunities at NaturalShrimp-Iowa in order to increase production and provide other value-oriented services.”

Videos from the tour:

Governor Kim Reynolds Tours NaturalShrimp Iowa, 03/26/2021. Part 1 in a series.

Peter Najarian Tours NaturalShrimp Iowa 3/26/2021. Part 2 in a series

Eduardo Figueras (Chief Geneticist at Sea Products Dev.), NaturalShrimp Iowa 3/26/2021. Part 3

ABOUT NATURALSHRIMP: NaturalShrimp, Inc. is a publicly traded all-Natural Biotech and Aquaculture Company, headquartered in Dallas, with production facilities located near San Antonio, TX and Webster City, IA. The Company has developed the first commercially viable system for growing shrimp in enclosed, salt-water systems, using patented technology to produce fresh, never frozen, naturally grown shrimp, without the use of antibiotics or toxic chemicals. NaturalShrimp systems can be located anywhere in the world to produce gourmet-grade Pacific white shrimp.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give the Company's current expectations or forecasts of future events. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond the Company's control, and could cause the Company's results to differ materially from those described.

Contact:
Richard Brown
508-462-9638

SOURCE: NaturalShrimp


