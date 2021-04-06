New Data Suggest Entera’s Platform Orally Delivers Human Growth Hormone, Study Results to be Presented at European Pharma Congress

Prescription human growth hormone (hGH), a widely used therapeutic molecule, is currently only administered via subcutaneous injection for the treatment of growth hormone deficiency as well as other indications. Therapeutic hGH was a $3.7 billion market in 2020 and is expected to grow to $8.5 billion by 2027. Also known as somatotropin, therapeutic hGH is different from oral over-the-counter supplements which claim to increase the body’s own production of hGH.

BOSTON and JERUSALEM, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENTX), a leader in the development of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics, today announced the Company will deliver a poster presentation titled “Pharmacokinetics of an Oral Human Growth Hormone (hGH) Formulation in Rats and Mice” at the 31 st Annual European Pharma Congress in London on April 28-29, 2021.

In a preclinical study, Entera’s hGH formulation was administered orally to mice and rats. Plasma samples analyzed showed substantial gastrointestinal absorption of the oral hGH formulation and significant systemic exposure to the drug.

“Our proprietary oral protein delivery platform continues to present expanding therapeutic applications and corresponding market opportunities. An oral hGH may offer numerous advantages including greater patient compliance, reduced pain, longer shelf life, no injection site reactions, and lower immunogenicity,” stated Entera CEO Spiros Jamas. “We are pleased to have our abstract accepted by the European Pharma Congress and look forward to presenting the data.”

About Entera Bio

Entera is a leader in the development of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for use in areas with significant unmet medical need where adoption of injectable therapies is limited due to cost, convenience and compliance challenges for patients. The Company’s proprietary, oral drug delivery technology is designed to address the technical challenges of poor absorption, high variability, and the inability to deliver large molecules to the targeted location in the body through the use of a synthetic absorption enhancer to facilitate the absorption of large molecules, and protease inhibitors to prevent enzymatic degradation and support delivery to targeted tissues. The Company’s most advanced product candidates, EB613 for the treatment of osteoporosis and EB612 for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism are in Phase 2 clinical development. Entera also licenses its technology to biopharmaceutical companies for use with their proprietary compounds and, to date, has established a collaboration with Amgen Inc. For more information on Entera Bio, visit www.enterabio.com.