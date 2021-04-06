 
iFresh Announces Entry into a Waiver and Amendment Agreement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.04.2021, 14:30  |  13   |   |   

NEW YORK, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iFresh, Inc. (“iFresh” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: IFMK), a leading Asian American grocery supermarket chain and online grocer, today announced the Company, NYM Holding, Inc. (“NYM”), certain subsidiaries of NYM, Go Fresh 365, Inc., Mr. Long Deng (the “Loan Parties”) entered into a Limited Waiver and Amendment Agreement (the “Waiver Agreement”) with KeyBank National Association (“KeyBank” or the “Lender”) with respect to a Credit Agreement dated as of December 23, 2016, as amended, pursuant to which KeyBank made available to NYM a revolving credit facility, a term loan facility, and other credit accommodations. The Waiver Agreement contains amendments to the Credit Agreement and other Loan Documents.

Pursuant to the Waiver Agreement, the Lender agrees to provide a limited waiver of the Specified Events of Default, the accrued and unpaid interest at the Default Rate outstanding as of the Effective Date, and the accrued and unpaid reimbursable fees and costs of the Lender outstanding as of the Effective Date; provided that such limited waiver shall only become effective upon the Lender’s timely receipt of $1.0 million of the Payment Amount on or before April 7, 2021. The Lender agreed to waive all and identified Specified Events of Default and will not seek recourse for such known and identified Specified Events of Default. The Specified Events of Default refer to, collectively, iFresh Events of Default, the Payment Events of Default, the Change in Control Event of Default, the Judgement Event of Default, and the Financial Covenant Events of Default.

Mr. Long Deng, Chairman of iFresh, commented, “We are pleased to finally sign the Waiver Agreement with KeyBank to obtain the limited waiver of the Specified Events of Default. The Company is working with the Lender to deliver the outstanding payments with a view to improving its business credit rating. More importantly, we believe that the purpose of the Waiver Agreement is to enable us to satisfy Form S-3 filing eligibility requirements.”

For more information about the Waiver Agreement, please refer to the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 6, 2021.

About iFresh, Inc.

iFresh Inc. (Nasdaq: IFMK), headquartered in Long Island City, New York, is a leading Asian American grocery supermarket chain and online grocer on the east coast of U.S. With nine retail supermarkets along the US eastern seaboard (with additional stores in Glen Cove, Miami and Connecticut opening soon), and one in-house wholesale business strategically located in cities with a highly concentrated Asian population, iFresh aims to satisfy the increasing demands of Asian Americans (whose purchasing power has been growing rapidly) for fresh and culturally unique produce, seafood and other groceries that are not found in mainstream supermarkets. With an in-house proprietary delivery network, online sales channel and strong relations with farms that produce Chinese specialty vegetables and fruits, iFresh is able to offer fresh, high-quality specialty produce at competitive prices to a growing base of customers. For more information, please visit: http://www.ifreshmarket.com/.

