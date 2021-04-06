iFresh Announces Entry into a Waiver and Amendment Agreement

NEW YORK, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iFresh, Inc. (“iFresh” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: IFMK), a leading Asian American grocery supermarket chain and online grocer, today announced the Company, NYM Holding, Inc. (“NYM”), certain subsidiaries of NYM, Go Fresh 365, Inc., Mr. Long Deng (the “Loan Parties”) entered into a Limited Waiver and Amendment Agreement (the “Waiver Agreement”) with KeyBank National Association (“KeyBank” or the “Lender”) with respect to a Credit Agreement dated as of December 23, 2016, as amended, pursuant to which KeyBank made available to NYM a revolving credit facility, a term loan facility, and other credit accommodations. The Waiver Agreement contains amendments to the Credit Agreement and other Loan Documents.



Pursuant to the Waiver Agreement, the Lender agrees to provide a limited waiver of the Specified Events of Default, the accrued and unpaid interest at the Default Rate outstanding as of the Effective Date, and the accrued and unpaid reimbursable fees and costs of the Lender outstanding as of the Effective Date; provided that such limited waiver shall only become effective upon the Lender’s timely receipt of $1.0 million of the Payment Amount on or before April 7, 2021. The Lender agreed to waive all and identified Specified Events of Default and will not seek recourse for such known and identified Specified Events of Default. The Specified Events of Default refer to, collectively, iFresh Events of Default, the Payment Events of Default, the Change in Control Event of Default, the Judgement Event of Default, and the Financial Covenant Events of Default.