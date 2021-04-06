Medolife Rx Receives Significant Purchase Order of Immunapen, Its Easy-to-Use Nutraceutical Product Designed to Increase Quality of Life and Support a Healthy Immune System

BURBANK, Calif., April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Medolife Rx, Inc. ("Medolife"), a global integrated bioceutical company with R&D, manufacturing, and consumer product distribution, which is a majority owned subsidiary of Quanta, Inc. (OTC PINK: QNTA), announced today that the Company has received a significant purchase order for its nutraceutical product Immunapen, a consumer-facing product designed to increase the quality of life of users through enhancing their immune system. The order looks to propel the revenue generation side of the business, where the company sells nutraceutical and wellness products in high-impact areas such as pain management, sleep aid and immune system support.

The Immunapen is a natural homeopathic drug that is sold over the counter to general patient populations around the world. It is derived from the Company’s proprietary formulation found in its lead drug candidate Escozine, which includes a small molecular peptide found in scorpions that is then polarized through a patented process. The formulation is designed to enhance the user’s immune system while providing an energy booster that increases the overall quality of life. Its new and improved pen design is easy-to-use and can be carried on the go.

The purchase order for 1,400 Immunapen Originals came from a pharmaceutical wholesaler based in the Republic of Armenia who will distribute the products throughout the region. This is the first purchase order from the wholesaler and the Company hopes that it will be the beginning of a strong relationship. The Company also has developed Immunapen Anti-Anxiety, Immunapen Sleep, and Immunapen Energy & Focus.

“Immunapen is a homeopathic solution that we are extremely proud of and prepared to produce on a mass scale as the world turns its attention to boosting the human immune system,” said Medolife CEO Dr. Arthur Mikaelian. “While we continue our clinical research efforts on Escozine as a drug therapeutic, we are also able to sell Immunapen as a nutraceutical, creating two paths for revenue generation and consumer adoption. Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen a major increase in interest for immune system support in both the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical categories. After conducting significant pre-clinical research on Escozine, we verified its immune system support properties, which led us to producing this one-of-a-kind, easy-to-use product designed to support and increase quality of life in general patient populations. Although it contains some of the most expensive liquid material in the world, through our own facilities and manufacturing, we are able to produce the pens in an affordable way that makes them attractive to large distributors. We hope this is just the first of many purchase orders of the Immunapen product.”