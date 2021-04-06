 
checkAd

Medolife Rx Receives Significant Purchase Order of Immunapen, Its Easy-to-Use Nutraceutical Product Designed to Increase Quality of Life and Support a Healthy Immune System

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.04.2021, 14:30  |   |   |   

BURBANK, Calif., April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Medolife Rx, Inc. ("Medolife"), a global integrated bioceutical company with R&D, manufacturing, and consumer product distribution, which is a majority owned subsidiary of Quanta, Inc. (OTC PINK: QNTA), announced today that the Company has received a significant purchase order for its nutraceutical product Immunapen, a consumer-facing product designed to increase the quality of life of users through enhancing their immune system. The order looks to propel the revenue generation side of the business, where the company sells nutraceutical and wellness products in high-impact areas such as pain management, sleep aid and immune system support.

The Immunapen is a natural homeopathic drug that is sold over the counter to general patient populations around the world. It is derived from the Company’s proprietary formulation found in its lead drug candidate Escozine, which includes a small molecular peptide found in scorpions that is then polarized through a patented process. The formulation is designed to enhance the user’s immune system while providing an energy booster that increases the overall quality of life. Its new and improved pen design is easy-to-use and can be carried on the go.

The purchase order for 1,400 Immunapen Originals came from a pharmaceutical wholesaler based in the Republic of Armenia who will distribute the products throughout the region. This is the first purchase order from the wholesaler and the Company hopes that it will be the beginning of a strong relationship. The Company also has developed Immunapen Anti-Anxiety, Immunapen Sleep, and Immunapen Energy & Focus.

“Immunapen is a homeopathic solution that we are extremely proud of and prepared to produce on a mass scale as the world turns its attention to boosting the human immune system,” said Medolife CEO Dr. Arthur Mikaelian. “While we continue our clinical research efforts on Escozine as a drug therapeutic, we are also able to sell Immunapen as a nutraceutical, creating two paths for revenue generation and consumer adoption. Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen a major increase in interest for immune system support in both the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical categories. After conducting significant pre-clinical research on Escozine, we verified its immune system support properties, which led us to producing this one-of-a-kind, easy-to-use product designed to support and increase quality of life in general patient populations. Although it contains some of the most expensive liquid material in the world, through our own facilities and manufacturing, we are able to produce the pens in an affordable way that makes them attractive to large distributors. We hope this is just the first of many purchase orders of the Immunapen product.”

Seite 1 von 4


Quanta Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Medolife Rx Receives Significant Purchase Order of Immunapen, Its Easy-to-Use Nutraceutical Product Designed to Increase Quality of Life and Support a Healthy Immune System BURBANK, Calif., April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire – Medolife Rx, Inc. ("Medolife"), a global integrated bioceutical company with R&D, manufacturing, and consumer product distribution, which is a majority owned subsidiary of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 1/2 Data for Its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, ...
AgraFlora and Other Owners Agree to Sell Edibles Business for $35 Million to Organigram
Atari announces the creation of two divisions, Atari Gaming and Atari Blockchain, and a change in ...
CytoDyn Reschedules Webcast from April 6 to April 7
Barrick and Papua New Guinea Progress Porgera Negotiations
AB Science announces the signing of an exclusive licensing agreement with the University of Chicago ...
Digihost Announces 105.26 Bitcoins Mined in the First Quarter of 2021 and Provides Operations ...
Victoria Gold: Eagle Gold Mine Q1 2021 Operational Highlights
Toll Brothers Apartment Living and The Davis Companies Announce Joint Venture to Develop 403-Unit ...
Sonoro Drills 74.67 Meters of 0.605 Grams Per Tonne at Cerro Caliche
Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 1/2 Data for Its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, ...
CytoDyn Completes $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate at $10.00 Per Share ...
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
AgraFlora and Other Owners Agree to Sell Edibles Business for $35 Million to Organigram
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
Atari announces the creation of two divisions, Atari Gaming and Atari Blockchain, and a change in ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.04.21
Medolife Rx’s Lead Drug Candidate Escozine Recommended by Doctor for Use in Cancer Treatment Regimen in Dominican Republic
30.03.21
Medolife Rx Furthers Expansion of Scorpion Reservation; Prepares for Mass Production of Escozine Required Upon Product Registration
25.03.21
Medolife Rx Completes Batch Production of Escozine for FDA Submission
23.03.21
Medolife Rx Announces Pre-Clinical Results on Drug Candidate Escozine Showing Efficacy in Eliminating Cell Lines in Ovarian and Bladder Cancer
18.03.21
Medolife Rx Announces Positive Results in Clinical Safety Study on Its Polarized Drug Candidate for the Treatment of COVID-19
16.03.21
MedolifeRx Announces Results From Efficacy Test on Polarization Technology Showing 497 Percent Increase in Efficacy of API When Polarized
09.03.21
Medolife Rx Announces Preclinical Trial Results From Toxicity Study on Lead Drug Candidate