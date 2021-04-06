Healixa Inc. Appoints Kealy Altman as Vice President of Marketing

Emerald Organic Products Inc. (d/b/a Healixa Inc.) Adds Seasoned Healthcare Brand Strategist to its Team

Holbrook, New York, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerald Organic Products Inc. (d/b/a Healixa Inc.) (OTC: EMOR) (the “Company”, "EMOR", “Healixa”), a people-first digital organization that humanizes care by deploying simplified solutions for complex global challenges, today announces that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) appointed Kealy Altman as Vice President of Marketing, effective immediately. This announcement closely follows the Company’s March 31, 2021 announcement regarding the appointment of McKenzie Gallagher to its Advisory Board, the Company’s March 8, 2021 announcement regarding the appointment of Rep. Denver Riggleman to its Advisory Board, and its March 11, 2021 announcement regarding the appointment of Jessica Múzquiz.

Altman has developed and overseen multiple healthcare and telemedicine go-to-market initiatives with MDLIVE and collaborations such as Walgreens, Cigna, BCBS, Bloomberg, LabCorp, MasterCard, Humana, Sutter Health Hospital System, IEHP, Aetna, IBM Watson, national trade shows, and many others. A native Floridian, Altman graduated from Florida State University with a bachelor’s degree in marketing and merchandising. Whether at established corporations or nimble start-ups, she is passionate about creating order from chaos and thrives in a creative, fast-paced environment.

“Following the company's recently announced name change to Healixa and refocusing initiatives, Altman is filling a critical role in our organization. She embraces our culture, and has begun moving mountains for our rebranding initiatives. Her fresh approach as a seasoned leader and brand marketer is key”, commented Ian Parker CEO of Healixa Inc.

“In my seven-ish years in the virtual healthcare industry, I have had the privilege to help build one of the industry's most successful telehealth companies. Starting with 5 employees, to over 500 employees, vendors galore, and countless partner channels. My team was instrumental in achieving two important tasks. Both which held value to investors and the market at large. One, was onboarding over 30+ million lives, the other, was driving member and patient engagement. A task which may seem relatively easy to most people, but to the novice, quite the contrary. Most people have little to no idea what is available within their health plan, let alone how to activate or use any of the services for which they pay. My job was to educate 300 million Americans, health insurance companies, pharmacy chains, lab chains, employer groups, hospital systems, urgent care centers, and venture capital groups to effectively understand the answers to key market questions. What was telemedicine? Why was it an essential product? How easy was it to access? and most importantly, why everyone needed it. I led record-setting patient registrations and virtual doctor visits including implementing a digital assessment management system, which increased revenues and contributed to the overall company valuation at MDLIVE”, said Altman. “I am elated to be on this journey with Healixa. Who knows, I’ve always dreamed of ringing that bell...the possibilities are limitless.”