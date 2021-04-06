Monaker Group Partnership Acquires Award Winning Digital TV Technology Provider; Plans to Accelerate Global Expansion of HotPlay Advertising Platform

One of the key drivers behind Monaker’s entry into the Digital TV space, is the planned integration of HotPlay’s advertising platform with the TV and broadcaster eco-systems.

Sunrise, FL, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKGI), a technology solutions company, today announced that Reinhart Interactive TV, a Monaker-funded strategic partnership , has acquired a leading and award winning Interactive TV supplier, founded in 2001 by former employees of Philips Media.

With this acquisition, Reinhart Interactive TV combined with HotPlay’s offering becomes an ESP (Entertainment Service Provider). HotPlay will now have access to a pipeline of further acquisitions with the potential of 50 million broadband and mobile customers to deliver more relevant, better monetizing ads and coupons.

According to Monaker, this acquisition represents a low-cost and timely entry into a new distribution channel covering large geographic areas and servicing a vast user base. It is expected to significantly accelerate HotPlay’s global expansion with the broader and faster adoption of the HotPlay platform by advertisers, who will be able to access more users across all devices (SmartTV, Set Top Box, PC, Laptop, Tablet and Smartphones), thereby driving revenue opportunities and benefits for everyone in the ecosystem.

According to Reinhart Interactive TV’s chairman, Jan Reinhart, “We are excited to leverage HotPlay and create new revenue streams for our growing client base of telecom operators, who are all well-established in their respective eco-systems. I am encouraged by the response we’re already receiving from existing and potential partners interested in new gaming and advertising content solutions.”

As a result of their collaboration, Reinhart Interactive TV and HotPlay expect to develop and provide a gaming ecosystem in which players can seamlessly transition from mobile to television screen, and vice versa, thus increasing customer engagement, keeping users connected on the platform and leading to increased potential for ad revenue and platform “gamer stickiness.” In anticipation of the acquisition and HotPlay integration, Monaker had contracted the development of 16 mini-video games for delivery starting in April. The games are designed to meet the immediate requirements of expanding entertainment options while providing unique in-game advertising and coupon solutions for Reinhart Interactive TV’s current TV and mobile operators.