Inotiv, Inc. Announces Partnership with PhoenixBio Co., Ltd. to Expand Discovery Pharmacology Offering

This collaboration enhances the Inotiv portfolio and leverages the Company’s extensive experience and expertise working with liver-humanized chimeric research models to enable and advance important translational research for hepatic diseases, as well as cell and gene therapy approaches where liver engagement is a key endpoint. PhoenixBio’s PXB-mouse has been the most utilized liver-humanized research model, with growing demand across a range of applications including drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics (DMPK), toxicology, and other pharmacology-related evaluations.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV ) (the “Company”, “We”, “Our” or “Inotiv”) , a leading provider of nonclinical and analytical contract research services, today announced an agreement to partner with Japan-based PhoenixBio Co., Ltd., to provide research services in Inotiv’s U.S. labs using PhoenixBio’s proprietary PXB-mouse research model, a liver-humanized chimeric model used for drug discovery and early development.

“We’ve been laying the foundation for this partnership for more than a year by collaborating with PhoenixBio and conducting validation studies using the PXB-mouse,” said Kelly Long, MS, DABT, Senior Director of Pharmacology & Toxicology at Inotiv. “We’re excited to provide research services, lend our expertise, and play a role in fulfilling the need for a more advanced, effective way of evaluating new therapies using PhoenixBio’s proprietary model.”

“Combining the efforts of our two companies to provide access to study services with the most advanced and most utilized humanized liver chimeric mouse model opens new horizons in helping clients in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries to develop effective and safe new therapies with the overall goal of improving global human health and quality of life,” said Mr. Takashi Shimada, President and CEO of PhoenixBio. “We look forward to strengthening our capability in satisfying a global demand for PhoenixBio’s technology.”

Inotiv, Inc. is a pharmaceutical development company providing contract research services and monitoring instruments to emerging pharmaceutical companies and the world's leading drug development companies and medical research organizations. The Company focuses on developing innovative services supporting its clients’ discovery and development objectives for improved decision-making and accelerated goal attainment. The Company’s products focus on increasing efficiency, improving data, and reducing the cost of taking new drugs to market. Visit inotivco.com for more information about the Company.