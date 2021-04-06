 
AMMO, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Revenue Projection in Excess of $27 Million Reflecting 178% Year-Over-Year Growth.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.04.2021   

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMMO, Inc. (Nasdaq: POWW) (“AMMO” or the “Company”), a premier American ammunition and munition components manufacturer and technology leader, anticipates reporting quarterly revenue of $27 million for its 1st Quarter of the 2022 Fiscal Year ending June 30, 2021, representing 178% growth as compared to its prior year fiscal first quarter.

“We are pleased to start off our 2022 Fiscal Year by advancing into another quarter of strong revenue growth.” said Fred Wagenhals, AMMO’s CEO. Mr. Wagenhals further noted that, “we continue to build on our progress with our company-wide efforts to supply our customers with our premier products. The refinement and expansion of our product offerings, coupled with our team’s strategic capacity increase initiatives continue to bolster AMMO’s ability to address historical market demand, driving revenue as we strive to increase shareholder value.”

The Company will be updating guidance as the previously announced GunBroker.com transaction comes into focus such that it has an impact on our first quarter results.

About AMMO, Inc.

With its corporate offices headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. AMMO designs and manufactures products for a variety of aptitudes, including law enforcement, military, sport shooting and self-defense. The Company was founded in 2016 with a vision to change, innovate and invigorate the complacent munitions industry. AMMO promotes branded munitions as well as its patented STREAK Visual Ammunition, /stelTH/ subsonic munitions, and armor piercing rounds for military use. For more information, please visit: www.ammo-inc.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements”. All statements other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking statements” for purposes of federal and state securities laws, including, but not limited to, any projections of earnings, revenue or other financial items; any statements of the plans, strategies, goals and objectives of management for future operations; any statements concerning proposed new products and services or developments thereof; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; any statements of belief; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing.

Forward looking statements may include the words “may,” “could,” “estimate,” “intend,” “continue,” “believe,” “expect” or “anticipate” or other similar words, or the negative thereof. These forward-looking statements present our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of the statements. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations, which we believe are reasonable. However, forward-looking statements are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or achievements in future periods to differ materially from those assumed, projected or contemplated in the forward-looking statements. We do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the dates they are made. You should, however, consult further disclosures and risk factors we include in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports filed on Form 8-K.

Investor Contact:
Rob Wiley, CFO
AMMO, Inc.
Phone: (480) 947-0001
IR@ammo-inc.com


