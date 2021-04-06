AquaBounty Hires Dennis Bryant as Director of Sales

MAYNARD, Mass., April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: AQB) (“AquaBounty” or the “Company”), a pioneering land-based aquaculture company, today announced it has hired Dennis Bryant as its new Director of Sales. In this role, Bryant will oversee company sales initiatives which include all aspects of building and servicing its growing customer partnerships.

Bryant, formerly the Managing Director for Ocean Quality USA, brings extensive experience in seafood sales to the position. In his role at Ocean Quality, Bryant was responsible for sales, marketing, distribution, and financial results for the company’s portfolio of fresh, farmed Atlantic salmon in the U.S. market. Before that, Bryant was Director of Program Sales for the seafood distributor Buckhead Meat and Seafood of Houston. Bryant also has direct experience in food service, having worked with several restaurant groups.

This strategic hire allows AquaBounty to better service its customer relationships and optimize its supply chain operations as the company prepares for the commercial launch of its genetically engineered Atlantic salmon into the U.S. and Canadian markets. Bryant also will manage external relationships with AquaBounty’s processing partners and freight carriers specifically related to customer order fulfillment, service and satisfaction.

“Dennis will be a wonderful asset to AquaBounty,” said David Melbourne, AquaBounty’s Chief Commercial Officer. “With his extensive farmed salmon experience, he will will hit the ground running and provide great insight and support as we roll out our groundbreaking sustainable Atlantic salmon to our growing customer base. We are thrilled to have him join the AquaBounty team.”

Bryant will join AquaBounty from his home office in Wilmington, North Carolina.

About AquaBounty:

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) is a leader in aquaculture, leveraging decades of technology expertise to deliver game changing solutions that solve global problems, while improving efficiency, sustainability and profitability. AquaBounty provides fresh Atlantic salmon to nearby markets by raising its fish in carefully monitored land-based fish farms through a safe, secure and sustainable process. With land-based Recirculating Aquaculture System farms located close to key consumption areas in Indiana and Prince Edward Island, Canada, AquaBounty is raising nutritious salmon that is free of disease and antibiotics, resulting in a reduced carbon footprint and no risk of pollution to marine ecosystems as compared to traditional sea-cage farming. For more information on AquaBounty, please visit www.aquabounty.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Company Contact:

AquaBounty Technologies

Dave Conley

Corporate Communications

+1 613 294 3078

Media Relations:

Fahlgren Mortine

Vince McMorrow

vince.mcmorrow@fahlgren.com