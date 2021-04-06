 
checkAd

Global Water Promotes Steven Brill to Vice President of IT Operations and Security

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.04.2021, 14:31  |  48   |   |   

PHOENIX, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWRS), (TSX: GWR), a pure-play water resource management company, has promoted Steven Brill to the new position of vice president of IT Operations and Security.

Brill previously served as the company’s director of IT Operations and Security. The company made this promotion to better align the company’s management structure to address IT initiatives and prepare for future growth.

“Steven’s appointment to this important position reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation and leveraging advanced technology for the benefit of our customers, employees, shareholders and the environment,” said Ron Fleming, Global Water CEO. “In today’s world, such a commitment also requires you to provide these integrated solutions with the best possible IT security.”

Mike Liebman, Global Water CFO, added: “Steven has been instrumental in advancing the IT operations and security for our utility systems and entire back-office. Broadening his responsibilities across more key areas of our business better supports our growth initiatives, including our M&A strategy for expanding our portfolio of water utilities in Arizona.”

Brill will continue to lead a talented team of professionals that deliver various company integrated systems, including SCADA/controls programming, compliance, cloud, network, systems/storage and database, while implementing processes to control costs, refresh technology and expand capacity. Brill will also oversee and implement numerous security tools, infrastructure enhancements and updating policies.

Global Water is growing at a rapid pace, and will continue to seek out acquisitive opportunities that are synergistic to its growing portfolio of water utility companies and its existing regional footprints. Global Water possesses the technical expertise and state-of-the-art integrated technology solutions to ensure regulatory compliance, and that local communities have access to safe and environmentally sustainable water and wastewater services.

Steven Brill Bio
Brill has more than 20 years of professional experience in Information Technology, with a focus on architecting efficient, scalable and secure infrastructures. He has served as an IT consultant for mid-market manufacturing corporations where he worked directly with CIOs and CTOs to help align IT and business goals. He has designed entirely new IT infrastructures, deployed new ERP systems and refined desktop environments. He has also held roles in architecting secure, stable solutions across the infrastructure stack, including Telephony, Virtualization, Storage, Networking, Data Center and Cloud technologies.

Seite 1 von 3
Global Water Resources Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Global Water Promotes Steven Brill to Vice President of IT Operations and Security PHOENIX, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWRS), (TSX: GWR), a pure-play water resource management company, has promoted Steven Brill to the new position of vice president of IT Operations and Security. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 1/2 Data for Its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, ...
AgraFlora and Other Owners Agree to Sell Edibles Business for $35 Million to Organigram
Atari announces the creation of two divisions, Atari Gaming and Atari Blockchain, and a change in ...
CytoDyn Reschedules Webcast from April 6 to April 7
Barrick and Papua New Guinea Progress Porgera Negotiations
AB Science announces the signing of an exclusive licensing agreement with the University of Chicago ...
Digihost Announces 105.26 Bitcoins Mined in the First Quarter of 2021 and Provides Operations ...
Victoria Gold: Eagle Gold Mine Q1 2021 Operational Highlights
Toll Brothers Apartment Living and The Davis Companies Announce Joint Venture to Develop 403-Unit ...
Sonoro Drills 74.67 Meters of 0.605 Grams Per Tonne at Cerro Caliche
Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 1/2 Data for Its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, ...
CytoDyn Completes $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate at $10.00 Per Share ...
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
AgraFlora and Other Owners Agree to Sell Edibles Business for $35 Million to Organigram
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
Atari announces the creation of two divisions, Atari Gaming and Atari Blockchain, and a change in ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
31.03.21
Global Water Resources Declares Monthly Dividend