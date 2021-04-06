Global Water Promotes Steven Brill to Vice President of IT Operations and Security

Brill previously served as the company’s director of IT Operations and Security. The company made this promotion to better align the company’s management structure to address IT initiatives and prepare for future growth.

PHOENIX, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWRS), (TSX: GWR), a pure-play water resource management company, has promoted Steven Brill to the new position of vice president of IT Operations and Security.

“Steven’s appointment to this important position reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation and leveraging advanced technology for the benefit of our customers, employees, shareholders and the environment,” said Ron Fleming, Global Water CEO. “In today’s world, such a commitment also requires you to provide these integrated solutions with the best possible IT security.”

Mike Liebman, Global Water CFO, added: “Steven has been instrumental in advancing the IT operations and security for our utility systems and entire back-office. Broadening his responsibilities across more key areas of our business better supports our growth initiatives, including our M&A strategy for expanding our portfolio of water utilities in Arizona.”

Brill will continue to lead a talented team of professionals that deliver various company integrated systems, including SCADA/controls programming, compliance, cloud, network, systems/storage and database, while implementing processes to control costs, refresh technology and expand capacity. Brill will also oversee and implement numerous security tools, infrastructure enhancements and updating policies.

Global Water is growing at a rapid pace, and will continue to seek out acquisitive opportunities that are synergistic to its growing portfolio of water utility companies and its existing regional footprints. Global Water possesses the technical expertise and state-of-the-art integrated technology solutions to ensure regulatory compliance, and that local communities have access to safe and environmentally sustainable water and wastewater services.

Steven Brill Bio

Brill has more than 20 years of professional experience in Information Technology, with a focus on architecting efficient, scalable and secure infrastructures. He has served as an IT consultant for mid-market manufacturing corporations where he worked directly with CIOs and CTOs to help align IT and business goals. He has designed entirely new IT infrastructures, deployed new ERP systems and refined desktop environments. He has also held roles in architecting secure, stable solutions across the infrastructure stack, including Telephony, Virtualization, Storage, Networking, Data Center and Cloud technologies.