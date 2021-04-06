 
checkAd

Precision BioSciences Announces CEO Transition Plan

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.04.2021, 14:35  |  52   |   |   

Begins Search for Next Chief Executive Officer

DURHAM, N.C., April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision BioSciences Inc. (Nasdaq: DTIL), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing allogeneic CAR T and in vivo gene correction therapies with its ARCUS genome editing platform, today announced a Chief Executive Officer transition plan and the initiation of a public search for a new CEO. Matt Kane, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, is expected to continue in his current leadership capacity and as a board member until his successor has been identified. Mr. Kane will also serve as an advisor for a period of time after the next CEO is hired ensuring a smooth transition.

During the transition period, Mr. Kane will continue to lead operational activities and the Precision BioSciences Board of Directors will continue to provide strategic guidance and oversight to the company. The management team and the board are committed to these near-term priorities: deliberately advancing the CAR T programs including the stealth cell technology, ensuring directed research efforts against the Eli Lilly designated gene targets, achieving further validation of the in vivo gene editing programs, securing an exit for the Elo Life Systems business, and exploring other development opportunities.

“On behalf of the board of directors, shareholders, and the colleagues who have joined Precision BioSciences since its founding, I want to thank Matt for the essential contributions he made in building Precision into a public company with multiple clinical stage programs,” said Kevin Buehler, Chair, Precision BioSciences Board of Directors. “By embarking on the search for Precision’s next CEO now, while our lead programs are progressing in early clinical development, we seek to identify the person who will lead Precision through the next phase of growth and maximize the opportunities for the ARCUS platform.”

“I’m fortunate to have worked alongside two of the true pioneers in the field of genome editing – Derek Jantz and Jeff Smith – as we formed and grew Precision BioSciences into the company it is today,” said Matt Kane. “The last 15 years have been tremendously rewarding, and I am most proud of the Precisioneers who have overcome scientific, business, and personal challenges to develop our class-leading genome editing platform and demonstrate the vast potential of our ARCUS-enabled programs. I believe now, more than ever, that we are well positioned to make a positive difference for patients who suffer from cancer and genetic diseases and to create greatly needed products that enhance the nutrition of and secure the global food supply. While I look forward to new and equally rewarding challenges in the future, I remain fully committed to the success of Precision BioSciences as we begin the search for my successor.”

Seite 1 von 3
Precision BioSciences Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Precision BioSciences Announces CEO Transition Plan Begins Search for Next Chief Executive OfficerDURHAM, N.C., April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Precision BioSciences Inc. (Nasdaq: DTIL), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing allogeneic CAR T and in vivo gene correction therapies with …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 1/2 Data for Its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, ...
AgraFlora and Other Owners Agree to Sell Edibles Business for $35 Million to Organigram
Atari announces the creation of two divisions, Atari Gaming and Atari Blockchain, and a change in ...
CytoDyn Reschedules Webcast from April 6 to April 7
Barrick and Papua New Guinea Progress Porgera Negotiations
AB Science announces the signing of an exclusive licensing agreement with the University of Chicago ...
Digihost Announces 105.26 Bitcoins Mined in the First Quarter of 2021 and Provides Operations ...
Victoria Gold: Eagle Gold Mine Q1 2021 Operational Highlights
Toll Brothers Apartment Living and The Davis Companies Announce Joint Venture to Develop 403-Unit ...
Sonoro Drills 74.67 Meters of 0.605 Grams Per Tonne at Cerro Caliche
Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 1/2 Data for Its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, ...
CytoDyn Completes $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate at $10.00 Per Share ...
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
AgraFlora and Other Owners Agree to Sell Edibles Business for $35 Million to Organigram
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
Atari announces the creation of two divisions, Atari Gaming and Atari Blockchain, and a change in ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.03.21
Precision BioSciences to Participate in the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks 2021 Genomic Medicines & Rare Disease Day
18.03.21
Precision BioSciences Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
12.03.21
Precision BioSciences to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on March 18, 2021

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
04.12.20
7
Precision BioSciences (DTIL) - Genome Editing