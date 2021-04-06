 
checkAd

Mitesco, Inc. Expands Executive Team, Names Ms. Jenny Lindstrom Chief Legal Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.04.2021, 14:30  |  40   |   |   

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Mitesco, Inc. (OTCQB: MITI) (“Mitesco” or the “Company”), a leading operator of wellness clinics that combines technology and customized personal care plans, has announced the addition of Ms. Jenny Lindstrom to its executive team, and as Chief Legal Officer and Secretary of the Corporation.

International Experience, Real Estate, Employment, Litigation and Securities Law

“I am pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Lindstrom to our senior management team,” commented Mr. Larry Diamond, CEO of Mitesco. “She is uniquely qualified to serve based on her extensive experience in real estate, employment law, litigation and securities. Further, she has practiced law internationally, in addition to her North American presence, which fits well with our long-term desire to conduct business beyond North America. Given our desire to expand, we believe the ability to have an in-house professional to process leases, review financing documents, assist with our up-listing initiative, and manage our other legal matters, is critical.”

Ms. Lindstrom commented, “I am impressed with the Mitesco team’s healthcare industry knowledge and experience. I believe the strategy Mitesco is implementing is setting them on the path for accelerated growth. I predict that my experience and track record of enabling growth by balancing the need to protect the business with proactive and innovative legal and business solutions is a great fit.”

Ms. Lindstrom joins Mitesco from Radisson Hotel Group, one of the world’s largest international hotel groups. Lindstrom most recently served as Executive Vice President and General Counsel for Radisson Hospitality, Inc. since 2017, and prior to that served as Executive Vice President and General Counsel for Radisson Hospitality, AB, a European publicly listed subsidiary, from 2015-2017. Lindstrom held other positions for Radisson since 2010. 

In her role at Radisson, Lindstrom was an active member and advisor to the executive management. Key contributions include implementing strategic business initiatives, building strong board and owner relations, creating powerful internal and external alliances, and managing in a matrixed organization and through change. She brings significant experience in overseeing all aspects of corporate governance and compliance in a highly regulated industry.

Seite 1 von 3
Mitesco Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mitesco, Inc. Expands Executive Team, Names Ms. Jenny Lindstrom Chief Legal Officer MINNEAPOLIS, MN, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Mitesco, Inc. (OTCQB: MITI) (“Mitesco” or the “Company”), a leading operator of wellness clinics that combines technology and customized personal care plans, has announced the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 1/2 Data for Its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, ...
AgraFlora and Other Owners Agree to Sell Edibles Business for $35 Million to Organigram
Atari announces the creation of two divisions, Atari Gaming and Atari Blockchain, and a change in ...
CytoDyn Reschedules Webcast from April 6 to April 7
Barrick and Papua New Guinea Progress Porgera Negotiations
AB Science announces the signing of an exclusive licensing agreement with the University of Chicago ...
Digihost Announces 105.26 Bitcoins Mined in the First Quarter of 2021 and Provides Operations ...
Victoria Gold: Eagle Gold Mine Q1 2021 Operational Highlights
Toll Brothers Apartment Living and The Davis Companies Announce Joint Venture to Develop 403-Unit ...
Sonoro Drills 74.67 Meters of 0.605 Grams Per Tonne at Cerro Caliche
Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 1/2 Data for Its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, ...
CytoDyn Completes $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate at $10.00 Per Share ...
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
AgraFlora and Other Owners Agree to Sell Edibles Business for $35 Million to Organigram
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
Atari announces the creation of two divisions, Atari Gaming and Atari Blockchain, and a change in ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.04.21
Mitesco Engages MZ Group to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communication Program
17.03.21
Mitesco Expands Executive Team, Adds Philip Keller as Chief Financial Officer
09.03.21
The Good Clinic is Changing the Way Health and Wellness Happen at Its Debut Location in Minneapolis