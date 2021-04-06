Mitesco, Inc. Expands Executive Team, Names Ms. Jenny Lindstrom Chief Legal Officer

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Mitesco, Inc. (OTCQB: MITI) (“Mitesco” or the “Company”), a leading operator of wellness clinics that combines technology and customized personal care plans, has announced the addition of Ms. Jenny Lindstrom to its executive team, and as Chief Legal Officer and Secretary of the Corporation.

“I am pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Lindstrom to our senior management team,” commented Mr. Larry Diamond, CEO of Mitesco. “She is uniquely qualified to serve based on her extensive experience in real estate, employment law, litigation and securities. Further, she has practiced law internationally, in addition to her North American presence, which fits well with our long-term desire to conduct business beyond North America. Given our desire to expand, we believe the ability to have an in-house professional to process leases, review financing documents, assist with our up-listing initiative, and manage our other legal matters, is critical.”

Ms. Lindstrom commented, “I am impressed with the Mitesco team’s healthcare industry knowledge and experience. I believe the strategy Mitesco is implementing is setting them on the path for accelerated growth. I predict that my experience and track record of enabling growth by balancing the need to protect the business with proactive and innovative legal and business solutions is a great fit.”

Ms. Lindstrom joins Mitesco from Radisson Hotel Group, one of the world’s largest international hotel groups. Lindstrom most recently served as Executive Vice President and General Counsel for Radisson Hospitality, Inc. since 2017, and prior to that served as Executive Vice President and General Counsel for Radisson Hospitality, AB, a European publicly listed subsidiary, from 2015-2017. Lindstrom held other positions for Radisson since 2010.

In her role at Radisson, Lindstrom was an active member and advisor to the executive management. Key contributions include implementing strategic business initiatives, building strong board and owner relations, creating powerful internal and external alliances, and managing in a matrixed organization and through change. She brings significant experience in overseeing all aspects of corporate governance and compliance in a highly regulated industry.