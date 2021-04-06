 
BlackLine Announces Date for First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

LOS ANGELES, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) announced today that it will release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 after market close on Thursday, May 6, 2021 followed by a conference call hosted by management at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET. A live webcast will be accessible on BlackLine’s investor relations website at https://investors.blackline.com/. The call can also be accessed domestically at (844) 229-7595 and internationally at (314) 888-4260, passcode 2598905.  

A telephonic replay will be available through Thursday, May 13, 2021 at (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406, passcode 2598905. A replay of the webcast will be available at https://investors.blackline.com/ for 12 months.

About BlackLine

Companies come to BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) because their traditional manual accounting processes are not sustainable. BlackLine’s cloud-based solutions and market-leading customer service help companies move to modern accounting by unifying their data and processes, automating repetitive work, and driving accountability through visibility. BlackLine provides solutions to manage and automate financial close, accounts receivable and intercompany accounting processes, helping large enterprises and midsize companies across all industries do accounting work better, faster and with more control.

More than 3,400 customers trust BlackLine to help them close faster with complete and accurate results. The company is the pioneer of the financial close market and recognized as the leader by customers at leading end-user review sites including Gartner Peer Insights, G2 and TrustRadius. Based in Los Angeles, BlackLine also has regional headquarters in London, Singapore, and Sydney. For more information, please visit blackline.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Alexandra Geller
BlackLine
747.242.2863
alex.geller@blackline.com 


