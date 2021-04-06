The report discusses the fast-growing ZTNA (zero-trust network access) market and includes an introduction to ZTNA and insights into the market and buyer trends.

HERZLIYA, Israel, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ, TASE: SFET), a provider of secure access solutions and intelligent data collection, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Safe-T Data A.R Ltd., has been recognized as a Representative Vendor in Gartner’s March 2021 report titled, "Emerging Technologies: Adoption Growth Insights for Zero Trust Network Access" 1 .

According to Gartner, “To maximize revenue, product leaders should focus roadmaps and go-to-market efforts on the government industry, larger companies and technical role buyers," stating in its key findings that government buyers and large organizations have the most interest in ZTNA, compared to a diminishing appeal by smaller organizations.

In addition to key findings, the report discusses that ZTNA is an emerging market, with North America shoring the most interest compared to any other geography; however, growth is strong worldwide. Additionally, while government and large organizations are the most interested industries, there is strong opportunity in all industries, particularly in 2020, which showed a 230% growth in interest. This can be attributed to the global disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Safe-T’s ZTNA solutions grant access to applications on a need-to-know basis, while giving users fast and seamless access to the resources they need. This creates a “verify-first, access-second” zero-trust approach across an organization’s applications, enabling enhanced security, greater visibility, and a better user experience. It controls the access to internal services and utilizes third-party identity providers to authenticate each user.

Safe-T ZoneZero unifies all remote access needs in one zero-trust network access solution: human users (VPN users, non-VPN users, internal users), applications, APIs, and connected devices. It grants secure access to all corporate resources, applications and services, including Web, SSH, RDP, SFTP, thick applications, proprietary applications, SMB, TCP, APIs, and more. ZoneZero applies Zero Trust security models by orchestrating authentication first, access later concepts, with strong and continuous authentication, and multifactor authentication to all resources.