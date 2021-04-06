Talem Health Analytics’ Injury Causation Integration for ClaimCenter Now Available in Guidewire Marketplace

Talem Health Analytics, Inc. (Talem), a leading provider of bodily injury causation solutions and Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partner, and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced that Talem’s new Ready for Guidewire validated accelerator is now available to ClaimCenter users in the Guidewire Marketplace.

Talem provides auto insurers with early insights of injury causation to empower them to make better, more informed decisions from the start of a claim. Its artificial intelligence enabled platform analyzes claimant information and crash imagery to determine the severity of an accident. Talem produces an accurate, data-driven biomechanical report detailing the determined severity, likely and unlikely injuries, a realistic timeline for recovery, and suitable treatment protocols. With these insights, insurers are better equipped to identify inflated billing and fraud, accurately reserve claims, and confidently handle complex medical rehabilitation approvals.

Talem also enables insurers to easily make referrals for services like file review and independent medical examinations (IME). Its established network of doctors is supplied the biomechanical review when fulfilling these referrals to enhance the doctor’s understanding of the accident and injuries.

Using Talem’s Guidewire integration, insurers can:

Easily submit a request, along with claim information and associated documents, to Talem for review of a bodily injury claim;

Receive status updates automatically within ClaimCenter; and

Access the resulting requested report directly from within ClaimCenter.

“Giving insurers the ability to connect crashes to injury causation and medical billing can be invaluable in helping to mitigate fraud and drive a customer-focused claims process,” said Matthew Kay, chief operating officer and co-founder, Talem Health Analytics. “Our biomechanical assessment of an accident empowers insurers with benchmarked data to help them make effective, transparent, customer-centric decisions from the beginning of the claims process. We are pleased to make our technology and services easily accessible to our shared customers through our Guidewire integration.”