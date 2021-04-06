 
checkAd

Talem Health Analytics’ Injury Causation Integration for ClaimCenter Now Available in Guidewire Marketplace

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.04.2021, 14:55  |  58   |   |   

Talem Health Analytics, Inc. (Talem), a leading provider of bodily injury causation solutions and Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partner, and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced that Talem’s new Ready for Guidewire validated accelerator is now available to ClaimCenter users in the Guidewire Marketplace.

Talem provides auto insurers with early insights of injury causation to empower them to make better, more informed decisions from the start of a claim. Its artificial intelligence enabled platform analyzes claimant information and crash imagery to determine the severity of an accident. Talem produces an accurate, data-driven biomechanical report detailing the determined severity, likely and unlikely injuries, a realistic timeline for recovery, and suitable treatment protocols. With these insights, insurers are better equipped to identify inflated billing and fraud, accurately reserve claims, and confidently handle complex medical rehabilitation approvals.

Talem also enables insurers to easily make referrals for services like file review and independent medical examinations (IME). Its established network of doctors is supplied the biomechanical review when fulfilling these referrals to enhance the doctor’s understanding of the accident and injuries.

Using Talem’s Guidewire integration, insurers can:

  • Easily submit a request, along with claim information and associated documents, to Talem for review of a bodily injury claim;
  • Receive status updates automatically within ClaimCenter; and
  • Access the resulting requested report directly from within ClaimCenter.

“Giving insurers the ability to connect crashes to injury causation and medical billing can be invaluable in helping to mitigate fraud and drive a customer-focused claims process,” said Matthew Kay, chief operating officer and co-founder, Talem Health Analytics. “Our biomechanical assessment of an accident empowers insurers with benchmarked data to help them make effective, transparent, customer-centric decisions from the beginning of the claims process. We are pleased to make our technology and services easily accessible to our shared customers through our Guidewire integration.”

Seite 1 von 2


Guidewire Software Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Talem Health Analytics’ Injury Causation Integration for ClaimCenter Now Available in Guidewire Marketplace Talem Health Analytics, Inc. (Talem), a leading provider of bodily injury causation solutions and Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partner, and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Illumina Announces Preliminary Revenue for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021
ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) Agrees to Acquire Chilevisión
Organigram Acquires Soft Chew Manufacturer: Edibles & Infusions Corporation, a Cannabis Processor Backed by Decades of Confectionary Experience
Carbios: 2021 Strategic Update & 2020 Annual Results
Veolia Calls on Suez to Engage in Dialogue in Order to Build Together the Global Champion of ...
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors that Workhorse Group, Inc. (WKHS) is Being Sued for Misleading ...
Palantir Issues Additional Details About Industrials Capabilities to be Shown at “Double Click” ...
Organigram to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results on April 13, 2021
Endeavor Bank Announces 2020 Year End Financial Results
Nautilus, Inc.’s Bowflex Brand and Tuff Shed, Inc. Kick-off Giveaway for the Ultimate Home Gym in ...
Titel
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Palantir Issues Additional Details About Life Sciences Capabilities to be Shown at “Double ...
Illumina Announces Preliminary Revenue for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Heritage Cannabis Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) Agrees to Acquire Chilevisión
Arcimoto Announces Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Gilead Sciences Comments on the Passing of John C. Martin, PhD
Cresco Labs Commends New York State for Passing Adult Use Cannabis Legislation
NanoVibronix Adjourns Special Meeting of Stockholders
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Labs Announces Partnership with Zkittlez Providing Award Winning Genetics in Oregon

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.04.21
VPay’s Integration for Comprehensive Claim Payment Solutions Now Available in Guidewire Marketplace
25.03.21
AutoClaims Direct Joins Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution Alliance Ecosystem to Enhance Claims Teams’ Workflow Efficiency
22.03.21
Guidewire’s Industry-Leading Marketplace Raises Bar on Connecting Insurers With Innovation
18.03.21
Split Limit Studios Joins Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution Alliance Ecosystem to Streamline the Implementation of Pay-As-You-Go Billing Programs
11.03.21
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
10.03.21
Medallia Joins Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution Alliance Ecosystem to Improve Trust, Retention and Engagement for Insurers
09.03.21
Society Insurance Deploys Guidewire to Enable Digital Transformation and Foster Business Growth
08.03.21
The Portage la Prairie Mutual Insurance Company Deploys Guidewire ClaimCenter; Selects Additional Core and Data Products for Business Transformation