Physician-Led Webinar Sponsored by Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Highlights Advancements in Intraoperative Specimen Imaging

Perimeter recently announced receipt of 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Imaging System (v2.1), which is designed to examine tissue microstructures during surgical procedures by providing cross-sectional, real-time margin visualization. Perimeter’s technology was developed in close collaboration with expert physicians and clinicians to ensure a streamlined integration into current surgical workflows and address a pressing need for “real-time” images to aid in margin visualization. Perimeter is now actively ramping up its commercialization efforts to bring its OCT Imaging System to the U.S. market.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (TSX-V:PINK)(OTC:PYNKF) (FSE:4PC) (“Perimeter” or the “Company”), a medical technology company driven to transform cancer surgery with ultra-high-resolution, real-time, advanced imaging tools to address high unmet medical needs, today announced that a physician-led webinar – organized by Perimeter as an industry event through the American Society of Breast Surgeons (ASBrS) – is now available for replay on Perimeter’s website .

The ASBrS webinar entitled “Next Generation in Surgical Specimen Imaging with Future AI Enhancements” features expert breast cancer surgeons who explore how Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT), a high-resolution imaging modality commonly used in ophthalmology and cardiology, is ideally suited to visualizing margins during a surgical procedure. In addition, the physician panelists offer insights into the potential future use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the operating room and for specimen imaging.

The prestigious panel of physicians was made up of key opinion leaders including:

Hank Schmidt , MD, PhD, Associate Professor of Surgery, Mount Sinai School of Medicine, Dubin Breast Center, Tish Cancer Institute, New York, NY

Jeremy Sobotta, Perimeter’s Chief Executive Officer stated, “With our recent 510(k) clearance, we are focusing our efforts on bringing our novel OCT Imaging System to physicians in the U.S. We are grateful to all of the esteemed panelists who shared with other ASBrS members their views on new developments in specimen imaging and the potential to reduce re-excision rates, improve patient outcomes, and lower healthcare costs with Perimeter’s transformative and disruptive technology. I encourage those who want to learn more to access the on-demand replay of this presentation. In parallel with our ongoing commercialization efforts, we continue to develop our proprietary AI technology through clinical development under our ATLAS AI project to support next-gen advancements in our technology platform.”