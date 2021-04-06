 
checkAd

Physician-Led Webinar Sponsored by Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Highlights Advancements in Intraoperative Specimen Imaging

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.04.2021, 14:45  |  67   |   |   

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (TSX-V:PINK)(OTC:PYNKF) (FSE:4PC) (“Perimeter” or the “Company”), a medical technology company driven to transform cancer surgery with ultra-high-resolution, real-time, advanced imaging tools to address high unmet medical needs, today announced that a physician-led webinar – organized by Perimeter as an industry event through the American Society of Breast Surgeons (ASBrS) – is now available for replay on Perimeter’s website.

Perimeter recently announced receipt of 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Imaging System (v2.1), which is designed to examine tissue microstructures during surgical procedures by providing cross-sectional, real-time margin visualization. Perimeter’s technology was developed in close collaboration with expert physicians and clinicians to ensure a streamlined integration into current surgical workflows and address a pressing need for “real-time” images to aid in margin visualization. Perimeter is now actively ramping up its commercialization efforts to bring its OCT Imaging System to the U.S. market.

The ASBrS webinar entitled “Next Generation in Surgical Specimen Imaging with Future AI Enhancements” features expert breast cancer surgeons who explore how Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT), a high-resolution imaging modality commonly used in ophthalmology and cardiology, is ideally suited to visualizing margins during a surgical procedure. In addition, the physician panelists offer insights into the potential future use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the operating room and for specimen imaging.

The prestigious panel of physicians was made up of key opinion leaders including:

  • Hank Schmidt, MD, PhD, Associate Professor of Surgery, Mount Sinai School of Medicine, Dubin Breast Center, Tish Cancer Institute, New York, NY
  • Beth DuPree, MD, FACS, ABOIM, Medical Director, Oncology Service Line Centers of Northern Arizona, Northern Arizona Healthcare, Sedona, AZ
  • Alastair Thompson, BSc (Hons), MBChB, MD, FRCS (Ed), Professor and Chief, Section of Breast Surgery, Division of Surgical Oncology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, TX

Jeremy Sobotta, Perimeter’s Chief Executive Officer stated, “With our recent 510(k) clearance, we are focusing our efforts on bringing our novel OCT Imaging System to physicians in the U.S. We are grateful to all of the esteemed panelists who shared with other ASBrS members their views on new developments in specimen imaging and the potential to reduce re-excision rates, improve patient outcomes, and lower healthcare costs with Perimeter’s transformative and disruptive technology. I encourage those who want to learn more to access the on-demand replay of this presentation. In parallel with our ongoing commercialization efforts, we continue to develop our proprietary AI technology through clinical development under our ATLAS AI project to support next-gen advancements in our technology platform.”

Seite 1 von 3
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Physician-Led Webinar Sponsored by Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Highlights Advancements in Intraoperative Specimen Imaging Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (TSX-V:PINK)(OTC:PYNKF) (FSE:4PC) (“Perimeter” or the “Company”), a medical technology company driven to transform cancer surgery with ultra-high-resolution, real-time, advanced imaging tools to address high unmet …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Illumina Announces Preliminary Revenue for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021
ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) Agrees to Acquire Chilevisión
Organigram Acquires Soft Chew Manufacturer: Edibles & Infusions Corporation, a Cannabis Processor Backed by Decades of Confectionary Experience
Carbios: 2021 Strategic Update & 2020 Annual Results
Veolia Calls on Suez to Engage in Dialogue in Order to Build Together the Global Champion of ...
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors that Workhorse Group, Inc. (WKHS) is Being Sued for Misleading ...
Palantir Issues Additional Details About Industrials Capabilities to be Shown at “Double Click” ...
Organigram to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results on April 13, 2021
Endeavor Bank Announces 2020 Year End Financial Results
Nautilus, Inc.’s Bowflex Brand and Tuff Shed, Inc. Kick-off Giveaway for the Ultimate Home Gym in ...
Titel
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Palantir Issues Additional Details About Life Sciences Capabilities to be Shown at “Double ...
Illumina Announces Preliminary Revenue for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Heritage Cannabis Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) Agrees to Acquire Chilevisión
Arcimoto Announces Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Gilead Sciences Comments on the Passing of John C. Martin, PhD
Cresco Labs Commends New York State for Passing Adult Use Cannabis Legislation
NanoVibronix Adjourns Special Meeting of Stockholders
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Labs Announces Partnership with Zkittlez Providing Award Winning Genetics in Oregon

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:52 Uhr
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI präsentiert in einem von Ärzten geführten Webinar Fortschritte in der intraoperativen Probenbildgebung
01.04.21
Biotech Report: Evotec (EVT) und Biontech (22UA) legen zu; US-Sektor fest
31.03.21
Biotech Report: Biontech (22UA) und 4SC (VSC) gesucht; Evotec (EVT) konsolidieren
30.03.21
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI meldet klinische Studie am Northern Arizona Healthcare Verde Valley Medical Center
30.03.21
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Announces Clinical Study at Northern Arizona Healthcare Verde Valley Medical Center
24.03.21
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI to Present at Lytham Partners Spring 2021 Investor Conference
24.03.21
Biotech Report: Sektor konsolidiert; Amgen (AMG) und Gilead (GIS) fester
22.03.21
Biotech Report: Biotest (BIO3) und Evotec (EVT) fest, MorphoSys (MOR) konsolidieren nach Kurszielsenkung
18.03.21
Biotech Report: Evotec (EVT) und 4SC (VSC) legen zu, MorphoSys (MOR) wieder leichter
16.03.21
Biotech Report: MorphoSys (MOR) nach Zahlen tiefrot; BB Biotech (BBZA) fester

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
11.03.21
95
Übernahmekandidat mit FDA - Zulassung hebt die Visualisierung bei der Krebs - OP auf ein neues Level
02.02.21
2
Perimeter Medical Imagine AI