GeoPark Limited Announces Tender Offer for up to U.S.$255,000,000 of Its 6.500% Senior Notes Due 2024 and Solicitation of Consents for Proposed Amendments to the Related Indenture

GeoPark Limited (“GeoPark” or the “Company”) (NYSE: “GPRK”), an exempted company incorporated under the laws of Bermuda announced today that it commenced a tender offer to purchase for cash (the “Tender Offer”), up to U.S.$255,000,000 aggregate principal amount outstanding (the “Maximum Tender Amount”) of its 6.500% Senior Notes due 2024 (the “Notes”) (CUSIP Nos. 37255B AA7 / G38327 AA3 and ISIN Nos. US37255BAA70 / USG38327AA304) and a solicitation of consents (the “Consent Solicitation”) for proposed amendments to the related indenture (the “Indenture”). The Tender Offer and the Consent Solicitation are being made on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement dated April 6, 2021 (the “Statement”), and related consent and letter of transmittal. The Tender Offer will expire at 11:59 p.m. New York City time, on May 3, 2021, unless extended or earlier terminated by the Company in its sole discretion, subject to applicable law (the “Expiration Time”).

The purpose of the Tender Offer is to acquire outstanding Notes up to the Maximum Tender Amount, and the purpose of the Consent Solicitation is to obtain Consents (as defined below) to effect the Proposed Amendments (as defined below).