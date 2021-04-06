GeoPark Limited Announces Tender Offer for up to U.S.$255,000,000 of Its 6.500% Senior Notes Due 2024 and Solicitation of Consents for Proposed Amendments to the Related Indenture
GeoPark Limited (“GeoPark” or the “Company”) (NYSE: “GPRK”), an exempted company incorporated under the laws of Bermuda announced today that it commenced a tender offer to purchase for cash (the “Tender Offer”), up to U.S.$255,000,000 aggregate principal amount outstanding (the “Maximum Tender Amount”) of its 6.500% Senior Notes due 2024 (the “Notes”) (CUSIP Nos. 37255B AA7 / G38327 AA3 and ISIN Nos. US37255BAA70 / USG38327AA304) and a solicitation of consents (the “Consent Solicitation”) for proposed amendments to the related indenture (the “Indenture”). The Tender Offer and the Consent Solicitation are being made on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement dated April 6, 2021 (the “Statement”), and related consent and letter of transmittal. The Tender Offer will expire at 11:59 p.m. New York City time, on May 3, 2021, unless extended or earlier terminated by the Company in its sole discretion, subject to applicable law (the “Expiration Time”).
The purpose of the Tender Offer is to acquire outstanding Notes up to the Maximum Tender Amount, and the purpose of the Consent Solicitation is to obtain Consents (as defined below) to effect the Proposed Amendments (as defined below).
CONSIDERATION
The consideration for the Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) pursuant to the Statement (the “Tender Offer Consideration”) and accepted for purchase pursuant to the Tender Offer is U.S.$1,000 for each U.S.$1,000 principal amount of the Notes. Subject to the terms and conditions set forth in the Statement, the Company is also offering to pay the Early Tender Payment (as defined below) to each holder of Notes who validly tenders (and does not validly withdraw) its Notes and thereby validly delivers (and does not validly revoke), at or prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on April 19, 2021, unless extended or earlier terminated (such time and date, as the same may be extended or earlier terminated, the “Early Tender Deadline”), its consent to the proposed amendments to the Indenture (the “Proposed Amendments”). We refer to the Tender Offer Consideration plus the Early Tender Payment (as defined below), including the Consent Payment (as defined below), as the “Total Consideration.” We refer to the “Early Tender Payment” as an amount in cash equal to U.S.$50 for each U.S.$1,000 principal amount of Notes tendered, which includes an amount in cash equal to U.S.$2 (the “Consent Payment”) for each U.S.$1,000 principal amount of Notes tendered by such holder of Notes and accepted by the Company for purchase in the Tender Offer. No tenders of Notes submitted after the Expiration Time will be valid.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare