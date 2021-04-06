Riot Blockchain Announces Appointment of Megan Brooks as Chief Operating Officer, and Appointments to the Roles of VP, Capital Markets and VP, Finance

Riot bolsters management team to support its rapidly growing business

Castle Rock, CO, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) ("Riot”, “Riot Blockchain” or the “Company"), one of the leading Nasdaq-listed bitcoin mining companies in the United States, announced today the appointment of Megan Brooks as Chief Operating Officer, Phil McPherson as Vice President, Capital Markets and Ryan Werner as Vice President, Finance. These appointments are being made to support the substantial progress Riot is making on its strategic initiatives.

Megan Brooks, previously Riot’s VP of Finance, promoted to Chief Operating Officer to continue managing Riot’s mining operations, which have grown significantly under her purview

Ryan Werner joins as VP Finance to further expand the depth of Riot’s finance department; previous experience includes supporting the finance function of a NYSE-listed REIT

Phil McPherson joins Riot as VP, Capital Markets to focus on Riot’s investor relations and capital markets presence; previous experience includes serving as a public company CFO and spending fifteen years on the sell side of the capital markets

Ms. Brooks joined Riot in 2018 and has most recently presided over and managed the Company’s operations, including hardware procurement, site evaluation and project management. As COO she will oversee Riot’s operations, including mining, IT/Cybersecurity, SoX control design/implementation, and initiatives related to future expansion.

Ms. Brooks has more than two decades of experience in operations, risk management and finance. Ms. Brooks is highly experienced in emerging industries and navigating new regulatory environments. She holds a B.S. in Finance along with a Master’s Certificate of Accountancy from University of Houston, C.T. Bauer College of Business, certification in risk management and is a licensed Risk Manager.

Mr. Werner joined Riot Blockchain in March 2021, after spending the past eight years as Senior Director of Real Estate & Transactions Accounting at UDR Inc. (NYSE: UDR), a member of the S&P 500 and a multifamily real estate investment trust (REIT). Prior to UDR, Mr. Werner was Director of External Reporting & Debt Accounting at Archstone, another multifamily REIT. Mr. Werner started his career in Ernst & Young’s audit practice, primarily specializing in publicly traded companies. Mr. Werner’s significant public accounting experience bolsters Riot’s already highly experienced finance team. Mr. Werner is a Certified Public Accountant and holds a Master of Accounting & Information Systems degree and a Bachelor of Science in Accounting & Business Administration degree, both from the University of Kansas.