 
checkAd

BCA Research Launches Counterpoint Strategy to Provide Investment Insights Unconnected to the Business Cycle

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
06.04.2021, 15:00  |  21   |   |   

New strategy provides actionable recommendations counterpoint to conventional wisdom

MONTREAL, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BCA Research, the world's leading provider of independent global macro research, today announces the launch of its new product, BCA Research Counterpoint Strategy. The product uses thematic, fundamental and fractal analysis to provide investment recommendations that are counterpoint to conventional wisdom. It will appeal especially to contrarian investors, long-term thematic investors, and short-term traders requiring a high frequency of new trading ideas.

BCA Research Launches Counterpoint Strategy

The Counterpoint strategy is unique among the strategies that BCA Research offers, with three key differentiators: First, Counterpoint is not directly tied to the macroeconomic landscape or business cycle; second, it is not focused on asset allocation or absolute returns; third, it is not constrained to specific topics or themes, rather it will introduce wide-ranging global themes. Early report examples delve into the ascent of blockchain, the impact of AI, the death of fossil fuels, and the post-pandemic labor market.

Counterpoint is led by Dhaval Joshi, Chief Strategist of Counterpoint at BCA Research, who brings a holistic background in investment research to this new product. Previously, Joshi held the role of BCA Research's Chief Strategist, European Investment Strategy.

"BCA Research is renowned for truly unconstrained, out-of-the-box, independent thinking, with a proven track record of calling the markets right," said Joshi. "The fractal analysis framework is proprietary and solidifies our status as a leader in this type of research. We are thrilled to see investors use these insights to navigate the historic market trends as we recover from the pandemic."

Before joining BCA Research, Joshi held positions as Chief Strategist at RAB Capital, and Global Strategist at Société Générale, where he received the Extel award for best new pan-European analyst in 2000. He spent the 1990s as an Investment Manager at JP Morgan Fleming where he managed $1 billion of global mandates, specializing in applied behavioral finance.

BCA Research Counterpoint provides regular weekly reports on investment opportunities that are unconnected to the business cycle. Once per quarter, the strategy publishes special reports that include both in-depth and brief pieces on timely opportunities and risks. Finally, the product will offer investors special alerts. These are brief, actionable updates focusing on fast-moving market changes, which provide clients with relevant market developments.

As Joshi takes on the novel Counterpoint Strategy, Mathieu Savary has taken over the helm of BCA Research's European Investment Strategy. Savary brings a wealth of experience from his previous role leading The Bank Credit Analyst and Daily Insights. He will focus on European macro-economics and policy makers, country and sector-level analysis and investment recommendations with a cyclical and strategic long-term horizon.

More information about BCA Research's Counterpoint Strategy can be found on the website here: https://www.bcaresearch.com/macro-research-services/counterpoint

About BCA Research

BCA Research is the leading independent provider of global investment research. Since 1949, BCA's mission has been to support its clients in making better investment decisions through the delivery of leading-edge analysis and forecasts of all the major asset classes and economies, as well as educating, informing and stimulating discussion through clear and thought-provoking research. BCA provides its services to investment professionals and multi-national corporations across six continents through a wide range of products, services and meetings. The firm maintains a head office in Montreal, with local offices in London, New York, Hong Kong, San Francisco, Sydney, Cape Town and Sao Paulo.

Media Contact:
Danielle Nemeth
dnemeth@montiethco.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1481000/BCA_Research_Logo_Logo.jpg



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BCA Research Launches Counterpoint Strategy to Provide Investment Insights Unconnected to the Business Cycle New strategy provides actionable recommendations counterpoint to conventional wisdom MONTREAL, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - BCA Research, the world's leading provider of independent global macro research, today announces the launch of its new …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Novavax Initiates COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Trial Crossover
Dubai's Ellington Properties and Al Hilal Homes launch high-end villas in The Palm Jumeirah to meet ...
Scotch & Soda Announces The Opening Of Its Largest Store Worldwide In The Netherlands, Featuring ...
WatchBox Announces Partnership with Langepedia
Home Insurance Market to Garner $395.04 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 7.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Imbio Partners with Heart&Lung Health Ltd to Serve the UK Market with Enhanced Quantitative Imaging ...
Cambridge Pixel to Supply US Navy with Radar Processing for AN/SYY-1 Shipboard Air Traffic Control ...
Arc Publishing rebrands as Arc XP, reflecting focus on delivering exceptional digital experiences ...
Machine Learning Market Size To Reach $96.7 Billion By 2025, Based on Rising Usage of Data Science ...
Saudi Arabia's SWCC, the Largest Desalination Corporation Globally, achieved a new Guinness World ...
Titel
How China's Surge of Iron Ore Imports Seems to be Impacting Global Steel Production
Novavax Initiates COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Trial Crossover
Celonis, IBM and Red Hat Form Strategic Partnership to Help Transform Business Execution
Augmented Reality Pushes the Boundaries of Entertainment
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Approval of Additional Indication for Vyxeos (daunorubicin and ...
Xiaomi's New Model Mi 11 Lite to Debut on Banggood
Analysts Indicating Gold's New Golden Era Has Just Started
Hoist Finance announces SEK 350 million negative impairment and provides Q1 update
Aramco and American Concrete Institute announce new Center of Excellence for Nonmetallics in ...
Hence Launches AI-Driven Software Empowering Companies to Take Control of Legal, Consulting ...
Titel
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space
Oramed Forms a Joint Venture, Oravax Medical Inc., for the Development of Novel Oral COVID-19 ...
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
Psychedelics Becoming Valuable Alternatives to Conventional Mental Health Treatments
Gold Mining Industry Could Be Key to Economic Rebound in Canada
Why Online Gambling Companies Could Surge in 2021 (1) 
How China's Surge of Iron Ore Imports Seems to be Impacting Global Steel Production
U.S. Gold Corp. Releases Additional Drill Results and is on Track to Complete Pre-Feasibility Study ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry