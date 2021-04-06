UGI Companies Join Natural Gas Supply Collaborative

NGSC is a voluntary organization of natural gas purchasers, including utilities and power generators, whose members are committed to promoting safe and responsible practices for natural gas supply. Collectively, NGSC members deliver enough natural gas to meet the needs of more than 60 million households. NGSC provides technical expertise and guidance on gas supply initiatives and emerging technologies.

UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) announced today that its wholly owned subsidiaries UGI Utilities, Inc. and UGI Energy Services, LLC have joined the Natural Gas Supply Collaborative (NGSC). The UGI membership brings the number of companies participating in NGSC to 17.

“For nearly 140 years, UGI has focused on providing safe, reliable service to its customers and to the many communities it serves,” said Robert F. Beard, UGI Executive Vice President – Natural Gas. “Our membership in NGSC is a further demonstration of our commitment to grow our business responsibly, while meeting the social needs of our customers, employees, and communities. We look forward to continuing to enhance and expand our Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives aimed at lowering methane and greenhouse gas emissions, enhancing system integrity and improving safety.”

About UGI

UGI Corporation is a distributor and marketer of energy products and services. Through subsidiaries, UGI operates natural gas and electric utilities in Pennsylvania, distributes LPG both domestically (through AmeriGas) and internationally (through UGI International), manages midstream energy assets in Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia and electric generation assets in Pennsylvania, and engages in energy marketing, including renewable natural gas, in twelve states and the District of Columbia and internationally in France, Belgium, the Netherlands and the UK.

