Ping Identity Named Best Identity Management Solution Finalist by SC Media Awards 2021

Ping Identity (NYSE: PING), the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise, announced the Ping Intelligent Identity Platform has been named a finalist in the Best Identity Management Solution category of the 2021 SC Awards. The Ping Intelligent Identity Platform helps enterprises achieve Zero Trust identity-defined security and more personalized, streamlined user experiences that allow customers and employees to easily access critical applications from anywhere in the world.

Digital interactions and an increasingly distributed workforce have been trending up for many years, but unexpected events like COVID-19 accelerated the need for a more comprehensive productivity solution and online access beyond what many companies had in place. The Ping Intelligent Identity Platform offers a complete Identity and Access Management (IAM) solution that supports the current reality of large enterprises aiming to deliver a seamless and secure online experience to their customers and employees. Ping helps businesses navigate the critical digital transformation step of transitioning to the cloud by providing flexible options for hybrid IT environments, ultimately enabling a more centralized and scalable identity experience.

“We’re honored to receive this industry recognition and proud to hear the validation echoed by our customers every day,” said Andre Durand, CEO and founder of Ping Identity. “Our solutions truly enable organizations to support complex security requirements while providing the seamless user experience required of businesses today. We look forward to working closely with our partner ecosystem to strengthen and simplify the identity strategy of even more businesses this year and beyond.”

Now in its 24th year, SC Awards is recognized as the industry gold standard of accomplishment for cybersecurity organizations, products and people. This year the SC Awards received a record number of entries, making the competition fierce and finalist honors all the more worthy of celebration. The SC Media Awards recognizes the achievements of cybersecurity professionals in the field, the innovations happening in the vendor and service provider communities, and the vigilant work of government, commercial and nonprofit entities.