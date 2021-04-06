 
checkAd

Ping Identity Named Best Identity Management Solution Finalist by SC Media Awards 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.04.2021, 15:00  |   |   |   

Ping Identity (NYSE: PING), the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise, announced the Ping Intelligent Identity Platform has been named a finalist in the Best Identity Management Solution category of the 2021 SC Awards. The Ping Intelligent Identity Platform helps enterprises achieve Zero Trust identity-defined security and more personalized, streamlined user experiences that allow customers and employees to easily access critical applications from anywhere in the world.

Digital interactions and an increasingly distributed workforce have been trending up for many years, but unexpected events like COVID-19 accelerated the need for a more comprehensive productivity solution and online access beyond what many companies had in place. The Ping Intelligent Identity Platform offers a complete Identity and Access Management (IAM) solution that supports the current reality of large enterprises aiming to deliver a seamless and secure online experience to their customers and employees. Ping helps businesses navigate the critical digital transformation step of transitioning to the cloud by providing flexible options for hybrid IT environments, ultimately enabling a more centralized and scalable identity experience.

“We’re honored to receive this industry recognition and proud to hear the validation echoed by our customers every day,” said Andre Durand, CEO and founder of Ping Identity. “Our solutions truly enable organizations to support complex security requirements while providing the seamless user experience required of businesses today. We look forward to working closely with our partner ecosystem to strengthen and simplify the identity strategy of even more businesses this year and beyond.”

Now in its 24th year, SC Awards is recognized as the industry gold standard of accomplishment for cybersecurity organizations, products and people. This year the SC Awards received a record number of entries, making the competition fierce and finalist honors all the more worthy of celebration. The SC Media Awards recognizes the achievements of cybersecurity professionals in the field, the innovations happening in the vendor and service provider communities, and the vigilant work of government, commercial and nonprofit entities.

Seite 1 von 3


Ping Identity Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ping Identity Named Best Identity Management Solution Finalist by SC Media Awards 2021 Ping Identity (NYSE: PING), the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise, announced the Ping Intelligent Identity Platform has been named a finalist in the Best Identity Management Solution category of the 2021 SC Awards. The Ping …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Illumina Announces Preliminary Revenue for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021
ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) Agrees to Acquire Chilevisión
Organigram Acquires Soft Chew Manufacturer: Edibles & Infusions Corporation, a Cannabis Processor Backed by Decades of Confectionary Experience
Carbios: 2021 Strategic Update & 2020 Annual Results
Veolia Calls on Suez to Engage in Dialogue in Order to Build Together the Global Champion of ...
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors that Workhorse Group, Inc. (WKHS) is Being Sued for Misleading ...
Palantir Issues Additional Details About Industrials Capabilities to be Shown at “Double Click” ...
Organigram to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results on April 13, 2021
Endeavor Bank Announces 2020 Year End Financial Results
Nautilus, Inc.’s Bowflex Brand and Tuff Shed, Inc. Kick-off Giveaway for the Ultimate Home Gym in ...
Titel
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Palantir Issues Additional Details About Life Sciences Capabilities to be Shown at “Double ...
Illumina Announces Preliminary Revenue for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Heritage Cannabis Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) Agrees to Acquire Chilevisión
Arcimoto Announces Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Gilead Sciences Comments on the Passing of John C. Martin, PhD
Cresco Labs Commends New York State for Passing Adult Use Cannabis Legislation
NanoVibronix Adjourns Special Meeting of Stockholders
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Labs Announces Partnership with Zkittlez Providing Award Winning Genetics in Oregon

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.03.21
Ping Identity Finds Securing the Work from Home Economy Requires Greater Investment in Zero Trust & Identity Security
10.03.21
Ping Identity Recognized for Excellence by User Review Sites G2 and Expert Insights

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
25.02.21
3
Ping - Cybersecurity für Unternehmen