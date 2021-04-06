 
checkAd

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Velodyne Lidar, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.04.2021, 15:00  |  18   |   |   

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP (https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-velodyne-lidar-inc-class-action-lawsuit. ...) announces that purchasers of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. f/k/a Graf Industrial Corp. (NASDAQ:VLDR; NASDAQ:VLDRW; NYSE:GRAF; NSYE:GRAFW and NYSE:GRAFU) (“Velodyne” or the “Company”) securities between July 2, 2020 and March 17, 2021 (the “Class Period”) have until May 1, 2021 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Velodyne class action lawsuit, Nick v. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. f/k/a Graf Industrial Corp., No. 21-cv-01950, which is assigned to Susan Y. Illston.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Velodyne securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Velodyne class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Velodyne class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Velodyne class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery of the Velodyne class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff in the Velodyne class action lawsuit, you must move the Court no later than 60 days from March 2, 2021. If you wish to discuss the Velodyne class action lawsuit or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact plaintiff’s counsel, Brian E. Cochran of Robbins Geller, at 800/449-4900 or 619/231-1058 or via e-mail at bcochran@rgrdlaw.com. You can view a copy of the complaint as filed at https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-velodyne-lidar-inc-class-action-lawsuit. ....

The Velodyne class action lawsuit charges Velodyne and certain of its executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Velodyne is a purveyor of lidar solutions for autonomous vehicles, driver assistance, delivery, robotics, navigation, mapping, and other uses.

The Velodyne class action lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Velodyne’s iconic founder and Chairman, David Hall (“Hall”), was battling with Velodyne executives for control of the Company; (ii) Velodyne was losing major customer contracts; (iii) Velodyne was not on track to achieve its stated guidance and such guidance lacked a reasonable basis in fact; and (iv) Velodyne’s internal controls over financial reporting suffered from multiple material weaknesses.

Seite 1 von 3


Velodyne Lidar Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Velodyne Lidar, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP (https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-velodyne-lidar-inc-class-action-lawsuit.html) announces that purchasers of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. f/k/a Graf Industrial Corp. (NASDAQ:VLDR; NASDAQ:VLDRW; NYSE:GRAF; NSYE:GRAFW and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Illumina Announces Preliminary Revenue for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021
ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) Agrees to Acquire Chilevisión
Organigram Acquires Soft Chew Manufacturer: Edibles & Infusions Corporation, a Cannabis Processor Backed by Decades of Confectionary Experience
Carbios: 2021 Strategic Update & 2020 Annual Results
Veolia Calls on Suez to Engage in Dialogue in Order to Build Together the Global Champion of ...
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors that Workhorse Group, Inc. (WKHS) is Being Sued for Misleading ...
Palantir Issues Additional Details About Industrials Capabilities to be Shown at “Double Click” ...
Organigram to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results on April 13, 2021
Endeavor Bank Announces 2020 Year End Financial Results
Nautilus, Inc.’s Bowflex Brand and Tuff Shed, Inc. Kick-off Giveaway for the Ultimate Home Gym in ...
Titel
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Palantir Issues Additional Details About Life Sciences Capabilities to be Shown at “Double ...
Illumina Announces Preliminary Revenue for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Heritage Cannabis Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) Agrees to Acquire Chilevisión
Arcimoto Announces Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Gilead Sciences Comments on the Passing of John C. Martin, PhD
Cresco Labs Commends New York State for Passing Adult Use Cannabis Legislation
NanoVibronix Adjourns Special Meeting of Stockholders
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Labs Announces Partnership with Zkittlez Providing Award Winning Genetics in Oregon

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:50 Uhr
Knightscope entscheidet sich für Lidar-Technologie von Velodyne für die nächste Generation von autonomen Sicherheitslösungen
05.04.21
SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Action Lawsuit Against Velodyne Lidar, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
05.04.21
Knightscope Selects Velodyne Lidar Technology for Next-Generation Autonomous Security Solutions
05.04.21
Knightscope Selects Velodyne Lidar Technology for Next-Generation Autonomous Security Solutions
02.04.21
Velodyne Lidar gibt Mehrjahresvertrag mit AGM Systems LLC bekannt
01.04.21
Velodyne Lidar Announces Multi-Year Agreement With AGM Systems LLC
30.03.21
Lidar-Aktien – Der Weg zum selbstfahrenden Auto
29.03.21
Velodyne Lidar Files Form S-1 Registration Statement to Register Existing Shares from the Previously Completed Merger Upon Release of the Lock-Up
29.03.21
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR; VLDRW) and May 3 Deadline
24.03.21
Velodyne Lidar to Participate in the BofA Securities 2021 Automotive Summit