The Last Kids on Earth Announces New Interactive Special, and First Graphic Novel in the Best-Selling Series

Atomic Cartoons (Atomic), the Kids and Family Division of Thunderbird Entertainment Group (TSXV:TBRD, OTC:THBRF), and Penguin Young Readers, along with Max Brallier, are proud to announce two new milestones in The Last Kids on Earth franchise. An interactive special episode of the Daytime Emmy Award-winning animated series will begin streaming today, April 6, 2021 on Netflix. Also available on store shelves today is The Last Kids on Earth: Thrilling Tales from the Tree House, the first-ever graphic novel in the bestselling series.

In the interactive special, titled “Happy Apocalypse to You,” when Jack, Dirk and Quint try to throw June a birthday party, it turns into an action-packed thrill ride. Viewers will use their remote controls to decide what the gang will do as they encounter angry wretches, ferocious maulers, fearsome octogrutes, zombies and more, on the way to the birthday extravaganza. This is a chance for fans of the series to help make June’s birthday a blast, but not get eaten in the process. To produce the interactive episode, Atomic leveraged interactive Netflix technology that requires viewers to make choices using their remote control to advance the story. To view the interactive special trailer, click here.