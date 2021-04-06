The Last Kids on Earth Announces New Interactive Special, and First Graphic Novel in the Best-Selling Series
Atomic Cartoons (Atomic), the Kids and Family Division of Thunderbird Entertainment Group (TSXV:TBRD, OTC:THBRF), and Penguin Young Readers, along with Max Brallier, are proud to announce two new milestones in The Last Kids on Earth franchise. An interactive special episode of the Daytime Emmy Award-winning animated series will begin streaming today, April 6, 2021 on Netflix. Also available on store shelves today is The Last Kids on Earth: Thrilling Tales from the Tree House, the first-ever graphic novel in the bestselling series.
In the interactive special, titled “Happy Apocalypse to You,” when Jack, Dirk and Quint try to throw June a birthday party, it turns into an action-packed thrill ride. Viewers will use their remote controls to decide what the gang will do as they encounter angry wretches, ferocious maulers, fearsome octogrutes, zombies and more, on the way to the birthday extravaganza. This is a chance for fans of the series to help make June’s birthday a blast, but not get eaten in the process. To produce the interactive episode, Atomic leveraged interactive Netflix technology that requires viewers to make choices using their remote control to advance the story. To view the interactive special trailer, click here.
“With audiences calling the shots, we can’t wait to see what kind of adventures – and calamities – they’ll cook up for Jack, June, Quint and Dirk in this thrilling interactive special episode of The Last Kids on Earth,” said Matthew Berkowitz, Chief Creative Officer of Thunderbird and Atomic Cartoons, and Series Executive Producer. “We have been so honored by the response our series has received so far, and we’re excited to see how fans of The Last Kids on Earth enjoy having the power – and responsibility – of deciding the fates of their favorite characters on screen!”
In its latest book installment, Thrilling Tales from the Tree House, fans get their first chance to experience The Last Kids on Earth in the form of a graphic novel. The kids and their monster buddies are hanging out in their tree house, when Jack launches into an epic, totally-heroic, super-rad story of one of his many post-apocalyptic adventures. Of course, after he’s finished, everyone’s eager to one-up his tale with a story of their own. Soon, Quint, Dirk, June and Skaelka, and even Globlet, regale the group with sometimes outrageous, often hilarious details of their action-packed escapades during the Monster-Zombie Apocalypse.
