 
checkAd

Generation Hemp, Inc. Announces Appointments of New Management Personnel

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.04.2021, 15:00  |   |   |   

Generation Hemp, Inc. (OTCQB: GENH), a Dallas-based hemp company, announced today that it has appointed Chad Burkhardt as Vice President and General Counsel and Brada Wilson as Corporate Controller.

Gary C. Evans, Chairman and CEO of Generation Hemp, Inc., said, “I am pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Chad Burkhardt to the position of Vice President and General Counsel of the Company. Chad’s successful track record of working on legal issues as they pertain to capital markets initiatives, financial reporting requirements with the SEC, as well as his in-depth experience of working on numerous mergers, acquisitions and divestitures, will further assist our existing management team in our growth initiatives as we expand our operational footprint in the hemp industry and move toward a NASDAQ or NYSE listing this year.

“At the same time, it is my pleasure to announce the appointment of Ms. Brada Wilson to the position of Corporate Controller at Generation Hemp. Brada is a known quantity having worked with me for over fifteen years in prior businesses. She has experience in managing complex financial and accounting issues at previous publicly traded companies that I ran and will be most helpful as we navigate the financial landscape and grow, build and acquire new companies within the hemp sector.”

Prior to joining Generation Hemp, Inc., Chad Burkhardt served as Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary at TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd., a publicly traded company. Among his responsibilities at TransAtlantic, Burkhardt managed the company’s legal obligations as they pertained to capital markets initiatives and corporate finance transactions. He was also intimately involved in matters related to acquisitions and divestitures, crisis management issues and labor and employment concerns. Prior to working at Transatlantic Petroleum, Burkhardt was a partner at Baker Botts L.L.P., a multi-national law firm based in Houston, Texas. At Baker Botts, Burkhardt was responsible for working with a diverse client base ranging from high-tech companies, to start-ups, to alternative-energy and oil and gas companies. Responsibilities at the firm included, but were not limited to, mergers, acquisitions and dispositions, venture capital financings and corporate finance/securities offerings, including initial public offerings and public and private offerings of equity and debt. In addition, Burkhardt regularly engaged in general business matters, including SEC reporting, general securities compliance and board and board committee advice. Prior to his work at Baker Botts, Burkhardt served as associate counsel at Thompson & Knight LLP. Burkhardt received his Juris Doctorate from Duke University School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Texas A&M University.

Seite 1 von 2
Generation Hemp Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Generation Hemp, Inc. Announces Appointments of New Management Personnel Generation Hemp, Inc. (OTCQB: GENH), a Dallas-based hemp company, announced today that it has appointed Chad Burkhardt as Vice President and General Counsel and Brada Wilson as Corporate Controller. Gary C. Evans, Chairman and CEO of Generation …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Illumina Announces Preliminary Revenue for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021
ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) Agrees to Acquire Chilevisión
Organigram Acquires Soft Chew Manufacturer: Edibles & Infusions Corporation, a Cannabis Processor Backed by Decades of Confectionary Experience
Carbios: 2021 Strategic Update & 2020 Annual Results
Veolia Calls on Suez to Engage in Dialogue in Order to Build Together the Global Champion of ...
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors that Workhorse Group, Inc. (WKHS) is Being Sued for Misleading ...
Palantir Issues Additional Details About Industrials Capabilities to be Shown at “Double Click” ...
Organigram to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results on April 13, 2021
Endeavor Bank Announces 2020 Year End Financial Results
Nautilus, Inc.’s Bowflex Brand and Tuff Shed, Inc. Kick-off Giveaway for the Ultimate Home Gym in ...
Titel
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Palantir Issues Additional Details About Life Sciences Capabilities to be Shown at “Double ...
Illumina Announces Preliminary Revenue for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Heritage Cannabis Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) Agrees to Acquire Chilevisión
Arcimoto Announces Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Gilead Sciences Comments on the Passing of John C. Martin, PhD
Cresco Labs Commends New York State for Passing Adult Use Cannabis Legislation
NanoVibronix Adjourns Special Meeting of Stockholders
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Labs Announces Partnership with Zkittlez Providing Award Winning Genetics in Oregon

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.03.21
Generation Hemp, Inc. Announces Upgrade To The OTCQB Market