Generation Hemp, Inc. Announces Appointments of New Management Personnel

Gary C. Evans, Chairman and CEO of Generation Hemp, Inc., said, “I am pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Chad Burkhardt to the position of Vice President and General Counsel of the Company. Chad’s successful track record of working on legal issues as they pertain to capital markets initiatives, financial reporting requirements with the SEC, as well as his in-depth experience of working on numerous mergers, acquisitions and divestitures, will further assist our existing management team in our growth initiatives as we expand our operational footprint in the hemp industry and move toward a NASDAQ or NYSE listing this year.

“At the same time, it is my pleasure to announce the appointment of Ms. Brada Wilson to the position of Corporate Controller at Generation Hemp. Brada is a known quantity having worked with me for over fifteen years in prior businesses. She has experience in managing complex financial and accounting issues at previous publicly traded companies that I ran and will be most helpful as we navigate the financial landscape and grow, build and acquire new companies within the hemp sector.”

Prior to joining Generation Hemp, Inc., Chad Burkhardt served as Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary at TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd., a publicly traded company. Among his responsibilities at TransAtlantic, Burkhardt managed the company’s legal obligations as they pertained to capital markets initiatives and corporate finance transactions. He was also intimately involved in matters related to acquisitions and divestitures, crisis management issues and labor and employment concerns. Prior to working at Transatlantic Petroleum, Burkhardt was a partner at Baker Botts L.L.P., a multi-national law firm based in Houston, Texas. At Baker Botts, Burkhardt was responsible for working with a diverse client base ranging from high-tech companies, to start-ups, to alternative-energy and oil and gas companies. Responsibilities at the firm included, but were not limited to, mergers, acquisitions and dispositions, venture capital financings and corporate finance/securities offerings, including initial public offerings and public and private offerings of equity and debt. In addition, Burkhardt regularly engaged in general business matters, including SEC reporting, general securities compliance and board and board committee advice. Prior to his work at Baker Botts, Burkhardt served as associate counsel at Thompson & Knight LLP. Burkhardt received his Juris Doctorate from Duke University School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Texas A&M University.