SRAX Announces a Slate of Sequire Industry Conferences to be Held on Their Virtual Platform

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX), a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through Sequire, its SaaS platform, has announced they will host a series of industry-specific conferences throughout the year.

This series kicks off with a Cannabis focused virtual conference, held on April 20th, 2021 (or as some call it, 4/20) from 11:30 AM - 5:00 PM ET.

Details:

  • 15+ video presentations by publicly traded Cannabis companies
  • Over 500k investors invited
  • Interviews and talks with leading industry experts

This one day event highlights pioneers in the cannabis space and brings together a select group of US institutional investors. Each company will have 30 minutes to present to a wide-ranging audience.

Register for the event here.

The following is the list of conferences on Sequire’s docket. All are expected to be held virtually, with perhaps some in-person components for the ones in late 2021 or early 2022, dependent on the current state of health and safety in the country.

  • LD Micro Invitational 6/8/2021 - 6/10/2021
  • Sequire Blockchain Conference 7/15/2021
  • Sequire Edtech Conference 9/13/2021
  • Sequire Clean Tech / EV Conference 10/14/2021
  • Sequire Fintech Conference 10/15/2021
  • LD Micro Main Event 2021 - December 2021
  • Sequire Tech Conference 1/21/2022

Sequire features a network of millions of influential, forward-thinking shareholders, and this conference series is just one of many ways SRAX and Sequire plan on offering value to their budding investor community.

The Sequire Investor Community is a place where investors can convene, learn, and share on a wide range of industry related topics. More opportunities, education, and news within this network will accompany the slated events.

“We are excited to kick off our conference series and to provide our Sequire clients a platform to reach a large audience of both retail and institutional investors,” said Christopher Miglino, Founder and CEO of SRAX. “Community is a very important part of Sequire and both virtual and in person events are an integral part of the investor community we are building,” added Miglino.

About SRAX
 SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX) is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com and mysequire.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements'' made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to future, not past, events and may often be identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek" or "will." Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Specific risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include risks inherent in our business, and our need for future capital. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Additional information on potential factors that could affect our results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in SRAX's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as well as in other reports filed with the SEC. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Disclaimer

