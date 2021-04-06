 
checkAd

The New Okta Developer Experience Secure Applications, APIs, and Infrastructure

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.04.2021, 15:00  |   |   |   

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA), the leading independent provider of identity, today at Oktane21, announced the new Okta Starter Developer Edition to provide developers tools to embed Okta authentication, authorization, and user management into applications at scale. The new Okta Starter Developer Edition is available beginning today at no cost for up to 15,000 monthly active users. It delivers coverage for multiple applications and includes access to many of Okta’s Customer Identity products from Adaptive Multi-factor Authentication to API Access Management. In addition, developers can now get up-and-running faster than ever before with Okta and begin addressing a broader set of identity use cases across the full application development lifecycle. Developers can access enhanced documentation, sample applications, and new integrations spanning continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD), microservices and APIs, among more. Watch all of Okta’s product announcements at Oktane21.com.

Developers are a mission-critical resource in modern organizations. They play an instrumental role in driving innovation across the business from powering customer-facing digital experiences to managing and deploying updates across entire ecosystems of infrastructure. The demands on developers are only compounded by a global shortage of talent. Modern tools that save time and improve the overall day-to-day for developers with extensibility, documentation, and self-service options are a top priority. Beyond speed, developers are increasingly taking on the responsibility of operating with a security mindset. Developers need tools that enable them to build securely from the start and integrate across software supply chains in hybrid, cloud-native, or multi-cloud environments.

“Okta’s vision is to enable everyone to safely use any technology,” said Diya Jolly, Chief Product Officer, Okta. “Developers are foundational to bringing that vision to life, and it’s our goal to make every piece of the development process easier with Okta. Developers can ramp up at no cost with the Starter Developer Edition, and our reimagined developer experience delivers tools that seamlessly work with developers’ toolchains across whatever hybrid, cloud, or multi-cloud environment they’re building on. If developers need to do something with identity, they can do it with Okta.”

Seite 1 von 3


Okta Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The New Okta Developer Experience Secure Applications, APIs, and Infrastructure Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA), the leading independent provider of identity, today at Oktane21, announced the new Okta Starter Developer Edition to provide developers tools to embed Okta authentication, authorization, and user management into …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Illumina Announces Preliminary Revenue for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021
ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) Agrees to Acquire Chilevisión
Organigram Acquires Soft Chew Manufacturer: Edibles & Infusions Corporation, a Cannabis Processor Backed by Decades of Confectionary Experience
Carbios: 2021 Strategic Update & 2020 Annual Results
Veolia Calls on Suez to Engage in Dialogue in Order to Build Together the Global Champion of ...
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors that Workhorse Group, Inc. (WKHS) is Being Sued for Misleading ...
Palantir Issues Additional Details About Industrials Capabilities to be Shown at “Double Click” ...
Organigram to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results on April 13, 2021
Endeavor Bank Announces 2020 Year End Financial Results
Nautilus, Inc.’s Bowflex Brand and Tuff Shed, Inc. Kick-off Giveaway for the Ultimate Home Gym in ...
Titel
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Palantir Issues Additional Details About Life Sciences Capabilities to be Shown at “Double ...
Illumina Announces Preliminary Revenue for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Heritage Cannabis Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) Agrees to Acquire Chilevisión
Arcimoto Announces Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Gilead Sciences Comments on the Passing of John C. Martin, PhD
Cresco Labs Commends New York State for Passing Adult Use Cannabis Legislation
NanoVibronix Adjourns Special Meeting of Stockholders
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Labs Announces Partnership with Zkittlez Providing Award Winning Genetics in Oregon

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.03.21
Okta Welcomes Kendall Collins as Chief Marketing Officer
20.03.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 11/21
16.03.21
Okta Welcomes Steve Rowland as Chief Revenue Officer
15.03.21
3 Aktien, die in der Korrektur der Tech-Branche ein Kauf sind
12.03.21
Warum Okta gerade eine 6,5-Milliarden-Dollar-Übernahme getätigt hat