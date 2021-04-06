ZoomInfo Enhances ‘Workflows’ to Drive More Efficient Go-to-Market Strategies

With a reimagined user experience, Workflows automates tasks – such as researching prospects, building lists, and exporting companies and contacts into CRM platforms – and enables sellers and marketers to focus on higher-value initiatives, such as developing strategic relationships to close more business. The new Workflows interface uses a natural language interface that lets users set up Workflows in ways that feel conversational, simple, and secure.

“If businesses want to scale quickly, they can’t become mired in day-to-day tasks that can easily be automated,” said Henry Schuck, ZoomInfo Founder and CEO. “ZoomInfo’s Workflows eliminates redundant, repetitive tasks and helps teams to focus on the human side of closing business by establishing strong relationships with prospects and customers.”

With Workflows, sellers and marketers can automatically monitor the most important topics to them through a limitless series of triggers, filters, and actions, and they can add people to specific campaigns.

Triggers signal events, such as when companies install new CRMs, receive additional funding, or visit websites. Filters encourage users to specify lists of companies or contacts organized by attributes, such as size, location, industry, or job level. Actions produce the activities users want to see happen when triggers and filters are met, such as sending emails, assigning contacts to salespeople, or dropping them into salesflows.

For example, sellers can initiate triggers every time companies receive rounds of funding between $1 million and $5 million and then apply filters for them in their particular territories. They can then export contacts from companies’ human resources departments in localized regions into their CRMs and assign those contacts to their teams.

Marketers can set triggers for when companies visit their websites, and they can filter on the companies’ contact information to identify various executives. They can then export executives’ contact information into their marketing automation platforms and put them into campaigns. They can also deploy campaigns each time someone from a new company visits their website.

“With Workflows, I am able to automate the task of identifying and engaging with high-quality leads at the right moment,” said Ryan Hart, Director of Growth Marketing at Tovuti LMS. “This automation saves me six hours every week and helps me create and execute demand generation plays based on customer behaviors, such as purchasing intent spikes and website visits.”

ZoomInfo’s Workflows supports other sales and marketing platforms, such as Eloqua, HubSpot, Marketo, Outreach, Pardot, and SalesLoft.

