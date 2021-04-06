 
checkAd

Robotic Assistance Devices’ ROSA Proves Its Value in Automotive Applications

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.04.2021, 15:00  |  10   |   |   

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (OTCPK:AITX), today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) has published a case study featuring RAD’s client Midway Car Rental, the largest independently owned car rental company in Southern California, with 15 locations. This case study summarizes how the deployment of two RAD’s ROSA devices has had an immediate and significant impact on security and safety at the premium auto rental company’s showrooms and lots. Sean Perez, Midway’s General Manager, commented, “We needed to protect our vehicles, but even more importantly, we had to ensure the safety of our employees and clients.”

Auto dealers and service centers are often overwhelmed by the costly and dangerous instances of theft, trespassing and vagrancy on their properties. RAD’s ROSA is a breakthrough in autonomous security devices, complementing and at times fully replacing traditional security guards. “Damage to vehicles, graffiti on the exterior of the building, the homeless tampering with our electrical outlets to charge their phones, trash left around the property – that’s all gone since we put the ROSAs in,” Perez concluded.

“This case study summarizes what we expect all clients will experience once they’ve deployed a RAD device,” said Jordan Lippel, Vice President of RAD. “It’s a win-win situation, seeing the combination of immediate improvements in security along with legitimate cost savings, it’s the perfect scenario.”

Midway Car Rental has an additional two ROSA units about to be deployed at their Newport Beach location, and expects to expand further to other existing and future planned locations. “The opportunity for ROSA at new and used car dealerships like Midway is phenomenal. Once the industry sees what ROSA and the other RAD solutions can do to enhance security and cut costs, watch out,” said Mark Folmer, RAD’s COO. According to NADA, in 2020 there were over 16,600 new car dealerships in the U.S., and ISISWorld estimates over 123,000 used car dealers throughout the U.S.

The complete case study can be accessed online at
https://roboticassistancedevices.com/case-study-midway-car-rental/

Follow Steve Reinharz on Twitter @SteveReinharz for $AITX updates.

Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) is a high-tech start-up that delivers robotics and artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex security challenges, and fuel new business ideas at reduced costs. RAD developed its advanced security robot technology from the ground up including circuit board design, and base code development. This allows RAD to have complete control over all of design elements, performance, quality and the user’s experience of all security robots whether SCOT, ROSA, Wally, Wally HSO, AVA, or ROAMEO. Read about how RAD is reinventing the security services industry by downloading the Autonomous Remote Services Industry Manifesto.

Seite 1 von 3
Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Robotic Assistance Devices’ ROSA Proves Its Value in Automotive Applications Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (OTCPK:AITX), today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) has published a case study featuring RAD’s client Midway Car Rental, the largest independently owned …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Illumina Announces Preliminary Revenue for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021
ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) Agrees to Acquire Chilevisión
Organigram Acquires Soft Chew Manufacturer: Edibles & Infusions Corporation, a Cannabis Processor Backed by Decades of Confectionary Experience
Carbios: 2021 Strategic Update & 2020 Annual Results
Veolia Calls on Suez to Engage in Dialogue in Order to Build Together the Global Champion of ...
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors that Workhorse Group, Inc. (WKHS) is Being Sued for Misleading ...
Palantir Issues Additional Details About Industrials Capabilities to be Shown at “Double Click” ...
Organigram to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results on April 13, 2021
Endeavor Bank Announces 2020 Year End Financial Results
CANOO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Canoo, ...
Titel
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Palantir Issues Additional Details About Life Sciences Capabilities to be Shown at “Double ...
Illumina Announces Preliminary Revenue for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Heritage Cannabis Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) Agrees to Acquire Chilevisión
Arcimoto Announces Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Gilead Sciences Comments on the Passing of John C. Martin, PhD
Cresco Labs Commends New York State for Passing Adult Use Cannabis Legislation
NanoVibronix Adjourns Special Meeting of Stockholders
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Labs Announces Partnership with Zkittlez Providing Award Winning Genetics in Oregon

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.03.21
Robotic Assistance Devices Receives 2-Unit Wally HSO Order from New Dealer DSI
24.03.21
Robotic Assistance Devices to Integrate EAGL Gunshot Detection Technology into All Security Devices
18.03.21
Robotic Assistance Devices Signs Lease for New Production Facility in Greater Detroit Area
15.03.21
Robotic Assistance Devices Published Case Study Regarding Security and Cost Savings at Client Citrus Construction
11.03.21
Robotic Assistance Devices Announces Dealer Agreement with DSI
09.03.21
Robotic Assistance Devices Announces That Its ‘QuickShip’ Turnaround Time in Full Operation

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
10.02.21
17
#RADArmy! KI gestützte Robotic Sicherheitstechnik