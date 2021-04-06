Robotic Assistance Devices’ ROSA Proves Its Value in Automotive Applications

Auto dealers and service centers are often overwhelmed by the costly and dangerous instances of theft, trespassing and vagrancy on their properties. RAD’s ROSA is a breakthrough in autonomous security devices, complementing and at times fully replacing traditional security guards. “Damage to vehicles, graffiti on the exterior of the building, the homeless tampering with our electrical outlets to charge their phones, trash left around the property – that’s all gone since we put the ROSAs in,” Perez concluded.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (OTCPK:AITX), today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) has published a case study featuring RAD’s client Midway Car Rental, the largest independently owned car rental company in Southern California, with 15 locations. This case study summarizes how the deployment of two RAD’s ROSA devices has had an immediate and significant impact on security and safety at the premium auto rental company’s showrooms and lots. Sean Perez, Midway’s General Manager, commented, “We needed to protect our vehicles, but even more importantly, we had to ensure the safety of our employees and clients.”

“This case study summarizes what we expect all clients will experience once they’ve deployed a RAD device,” said Jordan Lippel, Vice President of RAD. “It’s a win-win situation, seeing the combination of immediate improvements in security along with legitimate cost savings, it’s the perfect scenario.”

Midway Car Rental has an additional two ROSA units about to be deployed at their Newport Beach location, and expects to expand further to other existing and future planned locations. “The opportunity for ROSA at new and used car dealerships like Midway is phenomenal. Once the industry sees what ROSA and the other RAD solutions can do to enhance security and cut costs, watch out,” said Mark Folmer, RAD’s COO. According to NADA, in 2020 there were over 16,600 new car dealerships in the U.S., and ISISWorld estimates over 123,000 used car dealers throughout the U.S.

