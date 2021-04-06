SAP and Onapsis Proactively Notify and Help Customers Protect Mission-Critical Applications from Active Cyber Threats

SAP (NYSE: SAP) and Onapsis today jointly released a cyber threat intelligence report providing actionable information on how malicious threat actors are targeting and potentially exploiting unprotected mission-critical SAP applications. The companies have worked in close partnership with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and Germany’s Federal Cybersecurity Authority (BSI), advising organizations to take immediate action to apply long-available SAP patches and secure configurations, and perform compromise assessments on critical environments.

SAP and Onapsis are not aware of known customer breaches directly related to this research. The report also does not describe any new vulnerabilities in SAP cloud software as a service or SAP’s own corporate IT infrastructure. Both companies, however, note that many organizations still have not applied relevant mitigations that have long been provided by SAP. Customers who fail to apply these protective measures and allow unprotected SAP applications to continue to operate put themselves and their business at risk.

The intelligence captured by Onapsis and SAP highlights active threat activity seeking to target and compromise organizations running unprotected SAP applications, through a variety of cyberattack vectors. Observed exploitation techniques would lead to full control of the unsecured SAP applications, bypassing common security and compliance controls, and enabling attackers to steal sensitive data, perform financial fraud or disrupt mission-critical business processes by deploying ransomware or stopping operations. These threats may also have regulatory compliance implications for organizations that have not properly secured their environments.

“This proactive research effort is the latest example of our commitment to ensure our global customers remain protected,” said Tim McKnight, chief security officer, SAP. “We’re releasing the research Onapsis has shared with SAP as part of our commitment to help our customers ensure their mission-critical applications are protected. This includes applying available patches, thoroughly reviewing the security configuration of their SAP environments and proactively assessing them for signs of compromise.”